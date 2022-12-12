Minister of International Relations and Co-Operation Naledi Pandor believes that President Cyril Ramaphosa will not resign

She said the president would only be removed if something “unexpected” occurs while addressing her department

Minister Pandor’s comments came a day before Members of Parliament are expected to debate the Phala Phala report

JOHANNESBURG - Minister of International Relations and Co-Operation Naledi Pandor believes that President Cyril Ramaphosa is here to stay.

Minister Naledi Pandor says President Cyril Ramaphosa will remain in office next year. Image: Daniel Leal-Olivas & Eduardo Munoz

While delivering her department’s end-of-the-year briefing, Pandor made the comments saying Ramaphosa will remain in office. She said the president would only be removed if something “unexpected” occurs.

Reacting to the Parliament’s Section 89’s Phala Phala report, the minister said that Ramaphosa has the right to review it. She added that the country will not have a different president in 2023, TimesLIVE reported.

Pandor assured international investors that South Africa remains a stable democracy despite the calls for Ramaphosa to resign. Her comments came a day before Members of Parliament are expected to debate the Phala Phala report.

JacarandaFM reported that the MPs will vote on a way forward following the Phala Phala saga. The report found that Ramaphosa may have violated the constitution and breached the country’s laws during the burglary at his farm in 2020.

The proceedings on Tuesday, 13 December could see a decision to impeach the president.

Citizens react to Naledi Pandor’s remarks:

Phetole Aubrey said:

“We just need to vote ANC out of power come 2024. Give it time away from leadership so that it can come to sense that we need service delivery, not corruption and Capitalism.”

Musa Mnyandu posted:

“All these pensioners are just lovestruck with Ramaphosa.”

Seun Guys commented:

“I think Cyril Ramaphosa, promised her another high post in Parliament, the time she will be the minister of pensioners.”

Tshepo Kobuoe wrote:

“After ConCourt finds a case in all this Phala Phala issue all those ministers who are backing this flipping skelm must also resign.”

Ndiitwani Aifheli added:

“These are people that must retire if they are old enough or the ANC youth league is not there they can select some of the youth.”

