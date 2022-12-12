President Cyril Ramaphosa used his weekly newsletter to touch on some major issues affecting the country

JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa believes that the country will rise above adversity despite the numerous challenges citizens face daily.

In his weekly newsletter, Ramaphosa addressed several key issues that are affecting the country, including loadshedding. He said the government has taken steps to improve generating capacity to end the continuous blackouts that have been affecting South Africans for more than a decade.

He said the procurement of renewable energy has been accelerated while making energy generation more accessible to the private sector. Ramaphosa added that they are working closely with Eskom to improve performance of the power stations.

The president said that the recovery of the country’s economy and society is underway. According to TimesLIVE, he said South Africa’s Gross domestic product grew by 1.6%, making it higher than pre-pandemic levels.

Ramaphosa said 1.5 million jobs were created in the last year. He said the government is revitalising its National Youth Service to create work opportunities for 50,000 young people.

“The road to recovery and to building a better South Africa will be a long one. But we will get there if we act decisively, and we act together,” he said.

The president’s weekly newsletter gained mixed reactions from citizens, with many expressing their frustration on social media. Here’s what some had to say:

@GenduToit said:

“While we pay for ministers’ fuel to run their generators to have a lekka festive season.”

@Cde_Thami wrote:

“Mr Pres, we don't need poetry, we want action, low interest rate, low fuel prices, job opportunities and a safe environment. If you can ensure that then we will rally behind you 100%.”

@Motlotlegi_ commented:

“The nation is definitely bracing itself against harsh winds.”

