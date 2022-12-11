President Cyril Ramaphosa was in good spirits while he participated in the ANC Letsema Campaign in Philippi

Ramaphosa took a few minutes to answer questions from reporters on the ground during the campaign

Regarding loadshedding, Ramaphosa said Eskom is challenged with a broken system that has been going on for years

CAPE TOWN - President Cyril Ramaphosa briefed reporters in Philippi, Khayelitsha about the government's plan to address the problems faced by Eskom on Saturday.

Ramaphosa said the problems at Eskom are complicated, but the government is committed to bringing loadshedding to an end, reported EWN. When the president was asked when South Africa can expect the energy crisis to end, he said:

"There can’t be a time frame when you are dealing with a broken system. You need to repair the broken system. It’s been so for quite a long time."

His statement during the ANC Letsema Campaign was after Eskom announced that loadshedding will be escalated to Stage 5 indefinitely from Saturday afternoon.

According to News24, Ramaphosa added that Eskom's new board and the government are working tirelessly to address the multi-faceted problems at the state entity.

"It's got many parts to it. It’s got skills-based to it, it’s got machines to it, flawed designs of power stations. It’s got various aspects and it’s also got an element of sabotage."

A few comments from South Africans are below:

@LiveLife1971 said:

"Committees, boards, commissions of investigation, blah, blah but no substance. Do us a favour, and share with the citizens a detailed plan with dates etc. Then maybe it won't sound like just more promises without delivery."

@JohnGBarrow1 wrote:

"Ramaphosa, again, is talking instead of doing! Why doesn't he help Eskom catch thieves, end corruption and give De Ruyter his full backing?"

@Michael90063914 wrote:

"In South Africa, an energy crisis is created so that you can create a market capitalist gain through IPP. Why not fix Eskom and then run a duo politic market where Eskom will vs your IPP? You had to destroy Eskom, so you can have your way to get money to your investors."

@Motinposo asked:

"Why don’t you declare a state of disaster and get international experts to assist Eskom?"

@Peeta89697866

"Stop lying to us! You are not dealing with the problem! You are escalating it! Eskom was an award-winning first-class company up to 1994 after that it only deteriorated in your ANC watch. The maintenance monies went towards salaries and the balance was stolen!"

