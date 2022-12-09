One man got grilled by Mzansi peeps on social media after sharing that he works for Eskom

Twitter user @Andiile_G shared was called back to work while on leave, and though he’s share the news

Mzansi people didn’t quite understand what there was to do seeing as most of the country is in darkness

With stage six loadshedding having hit Mzansi like the fun police over the festive season, one Eskom worker got grilled when posting that he was asked to return to work despite being on leave.

Twitter user @Andiile_G works for Eskom and seems to be proud of it despite the crippling blackouts. Image: Twitter / @Andiile_G

Eskom is not in the good books of the people of Mzansi, Threat to hike tariffs and practically permanent laodshedding, people are just waiting for them to crash and burn.

Twitter user @Andiile_G shared a snap of him on the job, explaining that Eskom called him back to work. The man was on leave but duty called.

“My leave was cancelled. I was told to return to work with immediate effect. We are Eskom ”

The people of Mzansi are confused as to what work needed to be done at Eskom

With most of the country being without power for several hours of the day, Mzansi peeps didn’t understand what was so urgent. Some wondered if he was one of the people responsible for cutting off the power.

Take a look at some of the heat that was dropped:

@Malopethuso said:

“ you still have the energy to take a selfie. I would be embarrassed to wear anything that has the Eskom logo.”

@ChrisExcel102 said:

“What y’all guys actually doing vele.”

@DJKingSelepe said:

“They called you to help them to switch off the lights because is stage 6♂️”

@Marcus_Junior10 said:

“Told to return to work to do what exactly? ”

@n_makhubele said:

Gordhan Declares stage 6 load-shedding “totally unacceptable”, ordering Eskom to end the rolling blackouts

In related news, Briefly News reported that as the second day of Stage 6 load-shedding came to a close, Minister of Public Enterprises Pravin Gordhan ordered South Africa's power utility, Eskom to put an end to the incessant rolling blackouts.

The embattled utility announced stage 6 load-shedding on Wednesday, 7 December and indicated that the blackout would continue well into Friday, 9 November.

Gordhan said that the increased stage of load-shedding was having devastating consequences on households, livelihoods, investments and the economy.

