President Cyril Ramaphosa has received backlash for his recent participation in a demonstration of public transport tech for wheelchair users

In the video, Ramaphosa is given the full-ride experience from the point of view of wheelchair users

South Africans were less than enthused by the president's demonstration because the technology has been in existence for years now

JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa was recently part of a demonstration of public transport technology that assists passengers who use wheelchairs and South Africans are unenthused.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has been called out for showcasing old technology. Images: GCIS/Flickr

A video of the demonstration was posted on The Presidency Twitter page and South Africans had a field day in the comment section. Ramaphosa seemed interested in the technology used on buses and even asked if there was enough space for wheelchairs.

The president was also placed in a wheelchair for the full experience.

Many South Africans were not impressed with the President's demonstration as the technology he was showcasing had been in existence for many years and felt that Ramaphosa should address other issues like loadshedding.

Here are some comments:

@huttonfreeman said:

"Waste of time, really this service has been available in South Africa 10 years back, in Mpumalanga Buscor has been offering."

@b_courie said:

"Are you serious right now? Our country needs serious intervention on matters and this is how he repays us. New party vote 2024 loading.... "

@Sebitlo1 said:

"We want him to participate in the demonstration of fixing Eskom and generating electricity right now."

@ricci_mn said:

"Even the ramp looks old. Yeses guys, no man."

@ricci_mn said:

"Public Transport technology. A ramp? "

@NyenyeLoves_xx said:

"This video is so upsetting!!"

@Mzido30 said:

"You guys announce everything I'm actually embarrassed on behalf of you. Why are you cutting ribbons on small bridges and RDP houses in 2022? This technology is swak."

@jeandre_lennox said:

"Wow. A ramp. We are definitely moving fast towards those “smart cities” with this “technology” Cyril. A ramp on a bus and the president needs to do a demo while we have no electricity, KZN water is sewerage and corruption is at an all-time high."

