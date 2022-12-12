A massive mob of people surrounded a CIT van after it had been damaged by a prior heist and the clip shocked Mzansi

The footage, posted by @Abramjee, shows people rushing to take any remaining money left inside it

South Africa's netizens expressed their concern for the state of the country and how the rule of law is fading

Peeps across the country were left utterly astounded by a clip of folks looting a Cash-In-Transit van after a heist in Alexender township.

Many people were seen running away with wads of cash in hand. Images: @Abramjee/ Twitter, VEAM Visuals/ Getty Images

@Abramjee, known for reporting about various crimes in South Africa, posted the video that disappointed many South Africans on Twitter. The clip doesn't focus on the van clearly, but the commotion that obviously surrounds it.

People in desperate need

The clip struck a nerve with South Africans, who some believed that the country was heading downhill. The clip shown is reminiscent of the looting seen in July last year where many stores and businesses experienced large-scale damage across the country.

Peeps shared many concerns with South African society and shared their views about the clip.

See the comments below:

@agsgous said:

"The more I look at South Africa, the more I see us become just like the rest of the African nations. Sad, sad, sad."

@001Koos mentioned:

"They justify it by saying they are struggling... But then they vote ANC or don't vote at all... They wanted freedom... Which meant they can vote for a better life... So what logic is this?"

@Nkabi_Mawandla posted:

@Mwizard2021 commented:

"This money ain't building any generational wealth. It's going to Diamond Walk and CPT with expensive alcohol."

@Ndithini_kuni asked:

"Why are still moving cash around? It doesn’t make sense ‍♂️‍♂️"

@LinganiSisa shared:

@MLANDO60870174 mentioned:

"Ramaphosa people are unemployed so they won't let this opportunity passes by."

@amatuli said:

"This makes me so sick. Watching this every day. South Africa has a sick society. Starting right from the top. Looting and stealing are normal. No shame. No consequences."

