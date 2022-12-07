South Africans have taken to social media to react to Eskom reportedly predicting that loadshedding will continue until 2027

Most of the fuming citizens blamed President Cyril Ramaphosa's government for failing to deal with the power utilities unsolvable crisis

Others suggested that Eskom must be privatised and called for the employment of highly skilled engineers while others said Eskom execs must resign because they've failed the country

PAY ATTENTION: Read the hottest World Cup news, gossip, analytics and predictions

Mzansi is not happy with President Cyril Ramaphosa's government after Eskom reportedly predicted that loadshedding will continue until 2027.

South Africans slammed President Cyril Ramaphosa after Eskom predicted that loadshedding will continue until 2027. Image: @eskom_holdings

Source: Instagram

The Mail & Guardian reports that the power utility's troubles will not be resolved in the near future. The publication posted on Facebook that Eskom shared that the power outages will likely continue for the next five years.

Fuming South Africans took to the outlet's comment section and blamed Cyril Ramaphosa for allegedly claiming earlier this year that his government streamlined measures to deal with the crisis.

Debbie Steffenssen wrote:

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

"This is the time when ESKOM has to be taken away from government and highly trained engineers take over."

Makhetha Khethesman Mamoe said:

"Simply translate into money making machine for those who are running Eskom, got no plan in place to do away with load-shedding. They must just resign, they have failed."

Msindisi Dube commented:

"Are you saying measures that Ramaphala streamlined earlier in the year are hogwash. Surely we are dip in trouble."

Silindokuhle Farmer Zikalala wrote:

"Why should he get a second term?"

Jarah Fluxman said:

"Load shedding started in 2007. So the government will have taken 20 YEARS to fix the problem. Unacceptable!"

Chomiane Morgan commented:

"Brian Molefe stopped it during his tenure and people like you said he must go and now you’re complaining."

Emmanuel Nxumalo wrote:

"Keep on defending Ramaphosa... Nisazokhala strong because you don't listen."

Songs Of Freedom Of Speech added:

"I must get myself used to warming water and cooking meals on wood fire next to my house."

AKA begs Elon Mask to rescue Mzansi from loadshedding

In other news, Briefly News reported that AKA hopes Elon Musk will one day come across his tweets and rescue South Africa from the ongoing power crisis. The rapper has been going to his Twitter page to beg the South African-born billionaire for help.

The rapper has been trying to get Musk to engage the government and devise long-term plans to solve the loadshedding crisis. South Africa has been plagued by loadshedding problems reaching up to Stage 6.

The star seemed to be running out of options and even asked what it would take for the billionaire to come to Mzansi and flick a few switches that would permanently eradicate the power crisis.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News