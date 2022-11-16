AKA still believes South African-born businessman Elon Musk can provide a solution to the ongoing power shortages in the country

The rapper reached out to the billionaire in a social media post weeks after begging him to do something about the crisis

Social media users told the Fela In Versace hitmaker to leave the Teslar boss alone as he would never respond to him

AKA hopes Elon Musk will one day come across his tweets and rescue South Africa from the ongoing power crisis. The rapper has been going to his Twitter page to beg the South African-born billionaire for help.

AKA has pleaded with Elon Musk to help his country of birth amid the energy crisis. Image: Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

The rapper has been trying to get Musk to engage the government and devise long-term plans to solve the loadshedding crisis. South Africa has been plagued by loadshedding problems reaching up to Stage 6.

Taking to his Twitter page, the Energy rapper tagged Elon Musk in another plea. The star seemed to be running out of options and even asked what it would take for the billionaire to come to Mzansi and flick a few switches that would permanently eradicate the power crisis. He wrote:

"Dear @elonmusk can you PLEEEEEEASE come fix the South African Energy Crisis. WHAT WILL IT TAKE FOR YOU TO COME FLICK A FEW SWITCHES AND SAVE US?! "

This is not the first time AKA has reached out to the richest man on earth to help his country of birth. He previously asked for his help in a Twitter post. He tweeted:

"Excuse me sir … @elonmusk… I cannot for the life of me understand why the government hasn’t approached you to come help us out with this electricity crisis, but is there any chance you could perhaps do us a solid, you know, with you being born here and all."

