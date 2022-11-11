Thuso Mbedu stunned in a Vogue feature as she took the international magazine through the process of getting ready for the Guggenheim International Gala

The Woman King star was dressed in a Dior beige dress designed by a famous international designer

Snaps are making the rounds on social media as peeps compliment the South African-born actress

Thuso Mbedu recently got featured in Vogue Magazine. The South African star welcomed the famed international magazine in her dressing room while she was getting ready for the Guggenheim International Gala.

Thuso Mbedu wore a Dior dress at the Guggenheim International Gala. Image: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin and Jon Kopaloff

Source: Getty Images

According to V Magazine, the famous gala is for fundraising for a legendary New York art museum, Guggenheim.

Mbedu looked like a dream in a Dior dress. The princess vibes from the designer dress were truly felt when The Woman King sported the dress on the red carpet.

Thuso rocked a stunning beige dress designed by Maria Grazia Chiuri, which Thuso loved, reported Vogue. Thuso gushed about the gorgeous dress, saying:

"I loved the cut, the texture, and the detailing of the patterns."

According to Vogue, the 31-year-old had never tried similar gowns before, but she was eager to put it on and flaunt it to the world.

"I always want to try something new," Thuso told Vogue.

Thuso shared breathtaking snaps on her timeline while thanking her glam squad for making her look pretty. The actress wrote:

"I had an amazing time last night. @vogue was there to capture every moment "

Peeps were blown away by The Underground Railroad star's look. Netizens rushed to the comments to shower Thuso with compliments.

Read the comments below from online users and celebs:

@thuliphongolo said:

"Oh my!!! "

@unathi.co shared:

"Ethereal ♥️"

@missdumezweni reacted:

"Stop it now… WHEW!!! ✨ GLORIOUS!"

@britakesnortherncali wrote:

"You look like a baby in the second slide!! Like a Barbie doll in the others!! Beautiful"

@___kassper commented:

"For real, this dress is specially designed for a princess like you."

@kemo.az replied:

"You look like a dream "

@mandy_careswa said:

"Second frame Cutiest thing ever "

@becoming_leticia also wrote:

"She's a gorgeous goddess "

@oghenekaroitene also shared:

"You’re beyond beautiful, sisi ❤️"

@tukemorgan added:

"Love the hair, dress and makeup"

Thuso Mbedu and Trevor Noah Discuss The Woman King on The Daily Show

In other news, Briefly News reported that Thuso Mbedu took to Instagram to discuss her appearance on The Daily Show hosted by fellow South African star Trevor Noah. She went to the popular late-night US show on 8 November to promote her movie The Woman King and said her interview with Noah was a dream come true.

She thanked her manager and team for making this moment possible after four years of wishing. The interview luckily took place before Trevor's big departure from the show this coming December.

Her Mzansi followers were stoked to see images of the beloved stars laughing and representing SA on a show that's aired globally.

