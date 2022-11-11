World-renowned DJ Black Coffee has taken to his timeline to celebrate bagging another prestigious award and Mzansi is here for it

The Grammy-winning DJ showed off the AHEAD award he won for the stunning interior design he created at his penthouse suite at the Hallmark House Hotel

Black Coffee's supporters took to his timeline and congratulated him for continuing to fly the South African flag high across the world

Black Coffee is blessed. He's not only winning when it comes to his music career but bro's other businesses are flourishing.

Black Coffee has revealed that he bagged the prestigious AHEAD award. Image: @realblackcoffee

Source: Instagram

The Grammy-winning DJ took to his timeline to show off another award he recently bagged. Taking to social media, the Drive hitmaker posted stunning snaps of his AHEAD award and the beautiful interior design he created. Black Coffee captioned his Twitter post:

"We did it Bro @AHEAD_Awards!!!!!!

AHEAD is the leading awards ceremony for hospitality experience and design. According to their website, the judging panel comprises of architects, interior designers, hoteliers and industry commentators.

Mzansi social media users took to the superstar's comment section to congratulate him for continuing to fly the Mzansi flag high.

@Nqobile70 commented:

"Congratulations and all the best moving forward."

@Mz1yanda said:

"Yho this is beautiful what a piece of art."

@realtee_za commented:

"Congratulations sir."

@TauroUomo wrote:

"Congratulations are in order!"

@VanGanxta added:

"Congratulations brother. Stay humble and blessed."

Grammy-winning Black Coffee parties with Drake

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Black Coffee is gone gone. The Grammy-winner took to his timeline to share a stunning pic of himself partying with Drake on the rapper's 36th birthday in New York.

In the snap, the house music producer is with his other South African friend, DJ Euphonik, aka Themba. The executive producer of Drake's dance album took to Twitter to wish him a happy birthday.

Mzansi people took to the Superman hitmaker's comment section on the micro-blogging app to share their thoughts on the pic. Many shared that they love the way Euphonik is admiring Black Coffee in the snap. @Sibuzakes wrote:

"Man, this is crazy. Who would have thought life would take our own this far. Keep at it we see you, Themba."

Source: Briefly News