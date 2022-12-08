The ANC Veterans League said President Ramaphosa will be asked to resign if he loses the Section 89 review in court

Snuki Zikalala said there are many inconsistencies in the damning Phala Phala report, and Ramaphosa deserves a chance to defend himself

South Africans took to social media to weigh in on the ANC Veterans' stance and predicted the outcome of the review

Snuki Zikalala says the ANC veterans will ask Ramaphosa to resign if he loses his review. Image: @koko_matshela/Twitter and Gulshan Khan/Getty

JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress (ANC) Veterans' League has decided to give President Cyril Ramaphosa a chance to review the Section 89 report before revoking its support.

The Veterans' League President, Snuki Zikalala, said Ramaphosa should be allowed to challenge the findings from the scathing report. However, if the Constitutional Court determines that there is a case, they'll ask him to step down, reported TimesLIVE.

Zikalala stated that the panel of experts could not make irrefutable findings, and that's why they have given Ramaphosa a chance to contest the report.

"We were shocked by the findings. Initially, when we read the panel’s report, we did not go deeper into it. We just said, 'no, he must go'. That was our first reaction, but when we went deeper into the findings, we found it has lots of loopholes like ‘he may have’. You cannot punish a person on issues like ‘may’, you must have concrete evidence that this person has violated the constitution."

Zikalala added that ANC veterans are also waiting for the outcome of the investigation by the South African Revenue Service (SARS) and Hawks to determine if Ramaphosa broke foreign currency laws.

Mzansi's comments are below:

Jabu Carter said:

"Losing a review doesn't mean he is guilty of any crime."

Rozario Brown wrote:

"He won't lose in the ConCourt. His boy, Zondo, got the memo."

Fiona Hickman mentioned:

"So much greed and jealousy amongst this lot."

Zeykjan Magwira posted:

"Ramaphosa will pass through all those strings of traps."

Mthokozisi Khumalo shared:

"Knowing very well, he will never lose a case in SA courts."

