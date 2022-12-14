The ANC members who decided to disobey the party's directive to vote against the Phala Phala report are in trouble

Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma and Mervyn Dirks are some of the ANC members who might face disciplinary orders for defying the ANC

South Africans have weighed in on the ANC's actions, and some have celebrated the rebels for standing up against President Cyril Ramaphosa

CAPE TOWN - The African National Congress Members of Parliament who decided to vote in favour of the Section 89 panel's Phala Phala report have landed themselves in hot water.

Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma and Mervyn Dirks are being praised for voting in the Phala Phala report. Images: Rajesh Jantilal & @BraHlonisky/Twitter

Source: Getty Images

ANC chairperson Gwede Mantashe says the names of the defiant MPs have been handed over to the party's National Executive Committee to be dealt with.

According to SABC News, the NEC will make the final decision on what action should be taken against the MPs, who were previously warned not to go against what the party has decided.

Some South Africans were disappointed with the ANC for supporting Ramaphosa and putting a halt to the impeachment process. Dali Mpofu's son, Sizwe Mpofu-Walsh stated that the ANC's actions showed constitutional defilement.

The ANC managed to save Ramaphosa's skin with a majority of 214 votes against the Phala Phala report.

ANC Head of Presidency, Sibongile Besani explained that based on previous instances party members who voted against the party's instructions were expelled.

According to TimesLIVE, Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma and ANC MP Mervyn Dirks voted in favour of the report and refused to toe the party line.

Here's what South Africans had to say about the outcome of the vote:

@MapulaMokgosang said:

"#PhalaPhalareport Two loud mouths chickened out but Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma stood her ground. Proof enough that she is not in it for her stomach but to serve and uphold the constitution she fought for. Amandla Mbokodo ✊✊✊"

@RenaldoGouws said:

"The fact that ANC MPs were laughing and joking when they voted to destroy the report should tell you everything you need to know about the organization. They did it with Zuma, and now they doing it with Ramaphoza. They support corruption because they are corrupt. #PhalaPhalaReport"

@monnamoloi81 said:

"Yes, that's how we are expecting the ANC to deal with those mamenemene."

@job_matua said:

"I thank ANC MPs for voting against the report. The practice of political witch hunts in South Africa of serving Presidents that began from the time of PRESIDENT THEBO MBEKI must be extinguished. It is an absurd Practice and I very sincerely thank MPs for saving @CyrilRamaphosa"

@cccs13 said:

"What a terrible country you are turning us into… what’s wrong with Peeps expressing their beliefs & evidence when it put in front of them…you are starting up a political apartheid era by naming people who voted correctly for themselves, and….the people."

Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma explains why she defied ANC orders and voted for President Ramaphosa to be impeached

Briefly News previously reported that Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma stunned the National Assembly yesterday, 13 December, when she voted in favour of the motion to have President Cyril Ramaphosa impeached.

Dlamini-Zuma defiantly stood by her vote, claiming that as a public representative, she voted according to her understanding of the report.

Dlamini-Zuma declared:

“I read it thoroughly and I supported it.”

