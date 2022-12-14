Cogta Minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma stands by her decision to vote in favour of the impeachment proceeding against President Cyril Ramaphosa

Dlamini-Zuma said she voted based on her understanding and support for the Section 89 panel's Phala Phala report

The minister is now in the line of fire as ANC top brass warned that MPs who voted against Ramaphosa would be disciplined

CAPE TOWN—Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma stunned the National Assembly yesterday, 13 December when she voted in favour of the motion to have President Cyril Ramaphosa impeached.

Dlamini-Zuma defiantly stood by her vote, claiming that as a public representative she voted according to her understanding of the report.

Dlamini-Zuma declared:

“I read it thoroughly and I supported it.”

The Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (CoGTA) minister openly defied a direct order from the African National Congress' (ANC) top brass when she voted in favour of the adoption of the Section 89 panel's Phala Phala report.

ANC MPs were told that if they voted against President Ramaphosa they would face disciplinary action for breaking party ranks.

According to EWN, Dlamini-Zuma was the first of four ANC members of parliament who refused to toe the party line. The Cogta minister was joined by Supra Mahumapelo, Mosebenzi Zwane and Mervyn Dirks who all voted 'yes' despite the threats of punishment.

Dlamini-Zuma said she was not concerned about the possibility of losing her seat in Cabinet. The minister claimed that President Ramaphosa has the right to shuffle the cabinet, and she would not hold it against him if he did.

Even though the four ANC MPs broke rank when they voted against Ramaphosa, the president dodged a bullet and the motion to impeach him failed.

City Press reported that out of the 364 members of parliament who attended the special sitting of the National Assembly, 214 MPs voted against the motion, 148 voted in favour of it and two abstained.

South Africans react to Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma's defiance

South Africans praised Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma for show leadership during the Phala Phala report vote.

Here are some comments:

@malencane7 commented:

"A fearless leader, that is what South Africa needs."

@bradleyRrrr said:

"They don’t have to reshuffle you, magogo. They must expel you from the ANC."

@ALUTA121491481 added:

"She must go."

@BossBGlobal claimed:

"So others voted to keep thier jobs. Make sense."

@TeeTouchza stated:

"She gained my respect!"

In a related story, Briefly News reported that African National Congress (ANC) MP Supra Mahumapelo is willing to face the consequences for casting his vote to adopt Parliament’s Section 89’s Phala Phala report.

Members of the National Assembly debated the report and voted on whether the report’s findings should be accepted on Tuesday, 13 December. Mahumapelo said he would vote with the opposition in support of the report and did so in Parliament.

The Phala Phala report suggests that President Cyril Ramaphosa has a case to answer regarding the foreign currency stolen from his Limpopo farm in 2020. Mahumapelo said his decision to vote in support of the report is to ensure accountability, according to SowetanLIVE.

