ANC national chair Gwede Mantashe has given ANC MPs their marching orders ahead of the parliamentary vote on the Phala Phala report

Mantashe has warned that MPs who vote against President Cyril Ramaphosa will be subjected to disciplinary action

If MPs vote for the Phala Phala to be adopted it will set impeachment proceedings in motion against President Ramaphosa

CAPE TOWN – The top brass in the African National Congress has warned the party's members of parliament that those who go against party instructions and vote against President Cyril Ramaphosa will be disciplined.

This comes as members of the national assembly gear up to vote on the scathing Section 89 Phala Phala report which found that President Cyril Ramaphosa may have a case to answer to for the farm theft.

The National Assembly will debate the report on Tuesday, 13 December and if the majority of MPs vote for the report to be adopted, impeachment proceedings will be set in motion against the president, News24 reported.

At least three senior ANC MPs told TimesLIVE that ANC national chairperson Gwede Mantashe explicitly instructed that party members must vote against the panel's report.

One MP who is in opposition to President Ramaphosa told the publication that the order is not sitting well with them, and will only know how they will vote when the moment arrives.

South Africans react to Gwede Mantashe's order not to vote against Ramaphosa

Some people believe it is within the ANC's right to instruct its members on how to vote while others say it screams sorely of authoritarian rule.

@Its_only_Paul said:

"Party before people. Shouldn't be surprised."

@MPalafini claimed:

"Nothing wrong there!"

@pholobs7 added:

"Talk about dictatorship."

@kazaba_luc commented:

"Very good. Cowards have no place in the ANC. They should go to ATM."

@CannaBizArt asked:

"What's even the point? When you're ordered to vote a certain way or lose your cushy position at the feeding trough?"

@01Khanyisani declared:

"The untouchable Kings of Phala Phala."

@leonuys questioned:

"So Uncle Gwede, can you please explain to me, why do you need people's opinions if you are going to tell them what their opinions are?"

