African National Congress (ANC) MP Supra Mahumapelo is willing to face the consequences following the National Assembly vote

He voted to adopt Parliament’s Section 89’s Phala Phala report and said he planned to do so to ensure accountability

The majority of the Members of Parliament voted against the report, leaving many citizens angered by the outcome of the debate and vote

PAY ATTENTION: Celebrate South African innovators, leaders and trailblazers with us! Click to check out Women of Wonder 2022 by Briefly News!

CAPE TOWN - African National Congress (ANC) MP Supra Mahumapelo is willing to face the consequences after casting his vote to adopt Parliament’s Section 89’s Phala Phala report.

ANC MP Supra Mahumapelo is ready to face the consequences for voting “yes” at National Assembly. Image: Lefty Shivambu & Sharon Seretlo

Source: Getty Images

Members of the National Assembly debated the report and voted on whether the report’s findings should be accepted on Tuesday, 13 December. Mahumapelo said he would vote with the opposition in support of the report and did so in Parliament.

The Phala Phala report suggests that President Cyril Ramaphosa has a case to answer regarding the foreign currency stolen from his Limpopo farm in 2020. Mahumapelo said his decision to vote in support of the report is to ensure accountability, according to SowetanLIVE.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

He said he is not siding with the opposition and is willing to live with the consequences of his decision. Deputy Public Enterprises Minister Phumulo Masualle also suggested that he would vote in favour of the report.

Speaking to News24, Masualle said accountability cannot be swept under the carpet. He said the president should explore the necessary avenues to deal with concerns he has regarding the report.

Ramaphosa has faced major scrutiny following the release of the report, with many calling for him to resign. The majority of the Members of Parliament voted against the report.

Citizens react to the outcome on the vote:

@KwaUliwa said:

“True to form, he did just that. I take my hat off to the courageous members who voted with their conscience in the face of adversity. That is what we want to see, people walking the talk, regardless of the consequences.”

@clubmpz posted:

“Pursuing justice in this country is a waste of time and emotions.”

@CameronKendall wrote:

“The RET faction of the ANC showed their true colours today. And those colours are weak, cowardice, and inspired by the politics of the stomach. RET members "We are voting YES in favour of the report". end of the day, ANC is the ANC.”

Phala Phala report vote: Mantashe warns ANC MP’s will be disciplined if they vote against Ramaphosa

Briefly News also reported that the top brass in the African National Congress has warned the party's members of parliament that those who go against party instructions and vote against President Cyril Ramaphosa will be disciplined.

This comes as members of the national assembly gear up to vote on the scathing section 89 Phala Phala report which found that President Cyril Ramaphosa may have a case to answer to for the Phala Phala theft.

The National Assembly will debate the report on Tuesday, 13 December and if the majority of MPs vote for the report to be adopted, impeachment proceedings will be set in motion against President Cyril Ramaphosa, News24 reported.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News