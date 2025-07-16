Sizwe Dhlomo and The Kiffness clashed on social media after the latter made a tax joke, seemingly mocking President Cyril Ramaphosa

The Kiffness turned the exchange to his advantage in the comments after Sizwe Dhlomo issued a scathing response

Netizens filled the comments with jokes and lighthearted roasting, with some poking fun at The Kiffness after his sarcasm backfired

Sizwe Dhlomo and The Kiffness traded words over a tax joke. Image: ulungisani_hlongwa, thekiffness

Hebanna! Popular radio presenter Sizwe Dhlomo traded barbs with social media content creator The Kiffness after giving him tax advice. What was supposed to be a joke and a learning moment turned into a social media showdown.

Sizwe Dhlomo doesn’t back down from a keyboard fight as The Kiffness recently found out. The Kaya FM presenter previously topped trending charts after he had a heated exchange with former uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) party Secretary General Floyd Shivambu. Sizwe Dhlomo and The Kiffness roasted each other on social media over a joke.

Sizwe Dhlomo and The Kiffness trade barbs

The drama started on Tuesday, 15 July 2025, when The Kiffness took to his verified X account and shared a joke seemingly targeting President Cyril Ramaphosa’s address on Sunday, 13 July 2025. The social media content creator took a jab at Ramaphosa’s decision to set up a judicial commission of inquiry to probe the explosive claims made by General Nhanhla Mkhwanazi.

“SARS told me I owe them money, so I told them I will set up a Commission of Inquiry to look into the allegations & I'll get back to them in 4 years,” The Kiffness wrote.

Sizwe Dhlomo didn’t find the joke funny and decided to school The Kiffness on tax.

“You think you’re being funny, but this is actually allowed. You can request an audit,” Sizwe Dhlomo responded.

In response, The Kiffness took a jab at Sizwe Dhlomo for being a buzz kill. The response read:

“You must be fun at parties.”

Sizwe Dhlomo didn’t let the jab slide and retorted with a scathing response, saying:

“Pretty much as fun as you are at gigs…”

The Kiffness turned lemons into lemonade and promoted his upcoming show in the comments section under Dhlomo’s scathing response. His comment read:

“Speaking of, you can get tickets to any of my upcoming shows at thekiffness.com 🙏🏼❤️”

Netizens react as Sizwe Dhlomo and The Kiffness trade barbs

In the comments, several netizens advised The Kiffness to take his loss and move on, while others urged Sizwe Dhlomo to finish him off.

Here are some of the reactions:

@TSelekane44539 advised:

“@TheKiffness, you won't win this one. Trust me.”

@ZorchLife said:

“That dude was trying to be sarcastic, not a smart tactic🙄”

@Ssydd______ laughed:

“😂 He took a wrong turn.”

@SbuGrosso98031 highlighted:

“Yep, those are the ‘things’ you should cook. Not Vusi.”

@Istillhavelifee joked:

“The pain was also felt by the cats.😂”

DJ Shimza drags The Kiffness over Covid-19 funding

Sizwe Dhlomo isn't the first celebrity to aim The Kiffness.

Briefly News reported that DJ Shimza dragged The Kiffness over the funding he received from the government during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In July 2024, the Department of Sports, Arts and Culture issued a list of beneficiaries for the funding.

Earlier, The Kiffness had made fun of DJ Shimza for allegedly pocketing money from the African National Congress (ANC). DJ Shimza bided his time and took a jab at The Kiffness for not disclosing that he received money from the government during the COVID-19 pandemic.

