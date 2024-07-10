Shimza has taken aim at The Kiffness over the funding he received from the government during the COVID-19 pandemic

The Department of Sports, Arts and Culture issued a list of beneficiaries for the funding

This comes after The Kiffness had dragged Shimza for allegedly pocketing money from the ANC

The Kiffness was called out for criticising Shimza, whereas he hid the fact that he received funding from the government.

Shimza questions The Kiffness over the R20K Covid Relief Grant he received. Image: @thekiffness, @shimza.dj

Source: Instagram

Why The Kiffness slammed Shimza

For the longest time, DJ Shimza was called out for allegedly pocketing money from the African National Congress. He was even given the nickname DJ Tintswalo, and he has never been able to run away from that.

Shimza then poked fun at trolls and shared a video of him doing his thing with the caption, "An ANC beneficiary at work."

In response to that, The Kiffness said he should have some shame, "Must be nice to be a beneficiary of a party that is literally responsible for the suffering & death of countless innocent lives."

DJ Shimza mocks The Kiffness

Shimza responded to The Kiffness' jabs because he had also hidden the fact that he received funding from the government during the COVID-19 pandemic.

This week, the Department of Sports, Arts, and Culture shared a list of funding beneficiaries, and The Kiffness received R20,000.

Mzansi trolls The Kiffness

The tables did indeed turn on The Kiffness as people trolled him.

@Mtungwa_K said:

"That’s white people for you - begging for assistance and then talking smack about the help they receive. Nothing new. You’d find he’d wanted more money that he didn’t even qualify for."

@_ShaunKeyz added:

"You tweeted this knowing very well you also benefited ?? What a shame."

@custy_kgadi

"We all thought you were clean until today."

@DenzelExcel shared:

"You also benefitted nje."

@fntse laughed:

"Meanwhile, at the sports department grants you are deep inside."

