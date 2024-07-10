The Department of Sports, Arts and Culture has finally released a list of the COVID-19 relief grand beneficiaries

Kelly Khumalo, MacG, Arthur Mafokate and his son were among those listed, also having their payouts revealed

Mzansi is questioning the different amounts for the beneficiaries, while others demand current lists of government recipients

MacG, Arthur Mafokate and Kelly Khumalo benefitted from the COVID-19 relief grant. Images: arthurmafokate, kellykhumaloza, macgunleashed

Source: Instagram

A list of the COVID-19 beneficiaries has been released, which includes some big names in the entertainment industry and the amounts they received.

Who were the COVID-19 relief grand beneficiaries?

The Department of Sports, Arts and Culture minister Gayton McKenzie kept to his promise to release a list of the people who received the COVID-19 relief grant.

This was after the Department named Makhadzi as one of the creatives who benefitted greatly from the government.

The list reveals the names and organisations that benefitted from the grant during the COVID-19 lockdown, along with the amounts to offer a sense of transparency to the public.

Among the thousands of names were Arthur Mafokate and his son AJ, each receiving R20K. This adds to the allegations that the King of Kwaito is a government beneficiary.

Kelly Khumalo also made the list with R10K to her name, while MacG of Podcast and Chill and Somizi Mhlongo's ex-hubby, Mohale Motaung, each received R75K.

Other names include Caiphus Semenya (R10K), Citizen Deep (R10K), The Dr Rebeca Malope Arts Foundation (R10K), Lebogang Mashile (R10K), Mafikizolo (R20K), Fifi Cooper (R10K) as well as Ishmael Morabe (R10K) who threatened to take Arthur to court over royalties.

Mzansi reacts to COVID-19 beneficiary list

Netizens are questioning the different amounts for the beneficiaries:

visse_ss asked:

"I've never heard of them before. What are the criteria for becoming one of these beneficiaries?"

makhanthisaChri joked:

"I feel so bad that I missed free R20K. Where do we apply?"

thabelomaanda trolled MacG:

"The same people who bash the government are at the receiving end. Look at MacG."

Meanwhile, others are demanding current lists of government recipients instead:

Nonki_M said:

"The relief list is not what we want to see. That’s like giving a list of the R350 grant beneficiaries."

Nomaswazi_11 wrote:

"This list is fine, though, about R20k on average. I’m waiting on the other lists."

SanphuSA requested:

"The real corruption occurs at the provincial level. After this, could you please share the provincial beneficiary list from 2020, starting with Mpumalanga, specifically from the ‘Heritage Funding Programme’?"

Makhadzi breaks her silence

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Makhadzi's statement directed at the Department of Sports, Arts and Culture.

This was after the Department had suggested that the Limpopo singer was one of their beneficiaries.

Source: Briefly News