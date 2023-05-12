South Africans are enraged after a recent report revealed that music legend Arthur Mafokate and his family benefitted millions in government tenders

The star received tenders from the Gauteng Department of Sport, Arts, Culture and Recreation and the National Arts Council (NAC)

Mafokate's daughter Owami'scompany Queendom Media also benefitted over half a million rand from the same department in 2022

Arthur Mafokate is among the many beneficiaries of government tenders. The star and his two children allegedly benefitted more than R4.5 million from tenders.

Arthur Mafokate benefitted millions from government tenders. Image: @arthurmafokate

Source: Instagram

Here's the breakdown of how Arthur Mafokate and his family benefitted millions from government tenders

According to Sunday World, a written reply to Parliament by the Gauteng Department of Sport, Arts, Culture and Recreation showed that the department awarded a R1.8 million tender to the Kwaito star's company, Roadshow Marketing.

Mafokate's daughter Owami reportedly received some funding through her company, Queendom Media.

This happened just a year after Mafokate received the controversial R2 million from the National Arts Council (NAC).

Per the publication, the controversial media personality received over R1.5 million to provide sound equipment for the Altitude Beach Festival in Fourways, Johannesburg.

South Africans call for Arthur Mafokate's immediate arrest after news of how he benefitted from government tenders

Social media users have been calling for Mafokate's immediate arrest. Many people said the fact that one individual benefitted that much from the Gauteng Department of Sport, Arts, Culture and Recreation shows the level of corruption in the country.

@tsitso09 said:

"We have these many cases of celebrity thieves and politicians. These guys go to court, pay bail, and then the cases get postponed forever. There's one of Mabuyakhulu in KZN since 2012. Till today, a straightforward case of stealing R28m is stuck. This is disgusting."

@g_mapaya commented:

"Doing business with the government is a crime when you are Black in South Africa."

Source: Briefly News