Social media users haven't forgiven Arthur Mafokate after his recent scandal about stealing money

The star was heavily blasted after sharing a throwback snap alongside AKA to pay tribute to the late star

South Africans dragged the star for using pictures from a campaign about ending xenophobia in the country

Arthur Mafokate will never hear the end of the allegations that he stole money from the National Lottery Commission.

Arthur Mafokate has been accused of clout chasing after tribute to AKA. Image: @akaworldwide and @arthurmafokate

The star joined South Africans and the rest of the world in mourning the untimely death of rapper AKA.

Arthur Mafokate mourns AKA

Taking to his Twitter page, Mafokate shared a throwback picture of the time he, AKA and other celebrities worked with the ANC to eradicate xenophobia. He wrote:

"Together we fought xenophobia. #RIPAKA."

Arthur Mafokate's post did not sit well with social media users who flocked to his timeline to call him out. Some said he was chasing clout by mentioning xenophobia.

@PontshoVisionm commented:

"The only thing you fought was Cici while she was defenceless."

@GMokhomo wrote:

"Please leave us alone, we're mourning a real Superstar, someone who was talented. AKA touched so many lives with his great music. Let us mourn in peace. Don't use AKA's image for clout. You're a thief wena nje qha!!"

@SouthMeeting added:

"A real hero, not a looter & a traitor."

@Zamie8909 added:

"This guy loves attention so much even when it is bad, so irritating old man. Imagine posting this nonsense with the ANC."

