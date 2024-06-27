Ishmael is reportedly preparing to take Arthur Mafokate to court over unpaid royalties

The Roba Letheka hitmaker is said to be challenging his former label boss after he gave him the run-around over his earnings

This after Ishmael alleged that he wasn't paid what was due to him, saying that Arthur wasn't complying with his and his lawyers' requests

Ishmael is said to be taking legal action against Arthur Mafokate over unpaid royalties. Images: ishmaelmorabe, arthurmafokate

Ishmael is said to be taking Arthur Mafokate to court after the 999 boss failed to pay him the royalties for his hit songs released in the early 2000s.

Ishmael reportedly takes legal action against Arthur Mafokate

It looks like Arthur Mafokane is facing more legal issues, and the walls may be closing in for the 999 boss.

Months after he lost his R7.5M Midrand guesthouse, which was seized by the Special Investigations Unit (SIU), the Kwaito veteran is in more trouble, this time, over music royalties.

According to ZiMoja, singer Ishmael Morabe is taking Arthur to court over unpaid royalties in a decades-long dispute.

The publication alleges that Arthur owes the singer royalties for songs like Roba Letheka, Akuna Mathata and S'manje Manje, after only receiving R60K and nothing after that.

In a letter from the singer's lawyers, 999 was asked to release royalty statements for all revenue made in 2001.

In response, Arthur stated that Universal Music managed the royalties for the three songs, however, UMG returned to say all funds were paid to Arthur.

