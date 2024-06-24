Robbie Malinga's widow is said to be taking TS Records and Universal Music to court over her late husband's royalties

Ann is reportedly demanding recording agreements and other documents that bound Robbie and the record companies

Mzansi is stunned that the scandal is still ongoing despite Robbie's son living a luxurious life

Ann Malinga is said to have threatened legal action against TS Records and Universal Music over Robbie Malinga's royalties. Images: annmalinga1

Source: Twitter

Robbie Malinga's widow, Ann, is reportedly pursuing legal action against Universal Music and TS Records in a never-ending battle over her late husband's royalties.

Robbie Malinga's widow fights back

Nearly seven years since Robbie Malinga died on Christmas Day in 2017, his wife is still fighting for his royalties with his old record labels.

Ann Malinga has been going back and forth with Universal Music and the now-defunct TS Records for years, demanding what's due to her late husband. According to ZiMoja, she is prepared to take legal action.

The publication alleges that the mother of two is demanding recording agreements between her late husband, Universal Music, and TS Records as a means of winding up Robbie's estate.

Moreover, Ann is said to be under the impression that both companies are intentionally giving her the run-around:

"Both companies are involved in the same fraudulent scheme regarding Robbie's work. I've been asking for these documents since January 2018, a few days after Robbie's burial."

Mzansi reacts to Ann Malinga's struggles

Netizens extended their hearts to Ann, and were shocked to find that her troubles were far from over:

MrKitsenyane supported Ann:

"The court route is good for everyone involved."

RegoSmurf said:

"I'm afraid TS met their match with Ann. This lady has the money for a fight."

Doc_rebel91 posted:

"TS Records is always owing someone money except for Mzekezeke."

Meanwhile, others joked that Robbie Malinga Jr had drained his dad's money with his flashy lifestyle:

lethabo_hamlet claimed:

"The boy blew the money; now they want to blame it on someone else."

__T_touch said:

"But Robbie's son is living nicely. Where did he get his money?"

__ThapeloM wrote:

"But the boy is living like a star."

Robbie Malinga Jr joins reality TV show

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Robbie Malinga Jr joining the cast of Born Into Fame.

The flashy socialite is part of a cast of local child celebrities, including Azania Mosaka's daughter, Shamiso, and Arthur Mafokate's children, AJ and Owami.

Source: Briefly News