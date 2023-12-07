Robbie Malinga Junior was recently spotted leaving a Versace store with a shopping bag

Social media reactions varied, with some speculating whether the Versace bag was empty or not

Despite scepticism about the source of his wealth, Malinga Jr's lavish lifestyle and high-profile shopping choices continue to attract attention

The late legendary singer Robbie Malinga's son Robbie Malinga Junior is still enjoying the fruits of his father's success. The star was recently spotted leaving a Versace store with a shopping bag.

Robbie Malinga Jr was recently spotted shopping in a Versace store. Image: @robbiemalinga

Source: Instagram

Robbie Malinga Junior shops in the Versace store

We all know celebrities love rocking high-end designer brands. Sometimes they even spoil their loved ones with expensive clothes, shoes and bags.

It is no surprise that Robbie Malinga Jr was recently spotted shopping in the Versace store. A picture of the young star leaving the high-end designer store was shared on Twitter by the controversial entertainment blogger Musa Khawula on his X page. The caption read:

"Son of the late Robbie Malinga; Robbie Malinga Jnr leaving Versace."

Robbie Malinga Jr's picture gets reactions

Social media users could not agree on whether or not the bag was empty. Some said Malinga was carrying an empty Versace bag to chase clout, others argued that there was something in the bag.

@ChrisExcel102 said:

"That bag is empty."

@miss_fine_wine wrote:

"Kanti how long was that man’s money?"

@sirboring_26 added:

"I ain't gonna lie this kid lasting much longer than everyone expected. He ain't even sold his Father's music catalogue yet. He just eating the royalties."

@tlotlo_math noted:

"How is he making his coin you can't tell me Robbie Malinga was that rich."

@Gats_Jr added:

"That bag is full of air only."

