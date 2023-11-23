Zinhle, a South African woman, purchased a Gucci Diana handbag for R143 900 and a pair of Gucci high heels for R15 600

A Mzansi woman's Gucci purchase left many people stressed.

A young and vibrant South African woman, Zinhle (@Z.eenhle_M), sent shockwaves through the virtual world when she unveiled her extravagant purchase on TikTok.

Zinhle's video showcased how she purchased a stylish Gucci Diana handbag, adorned with the brand's signature interlocking G logo, with a price tag of a staggering R143 900, together with a pair of Gucci high heels priced at R15 600.

As the video circulated, netizens were left in awe, their jaws dropping in disbelief. Many wondered how she could effortlessly spend such an astronomical sum on a single handbag.

Netizens react to woman's Gucci purchase

Zinhle's nonchalant demeanour as she showcased her prized possession only fueled the curiosity and fascination of her online audience.

Some speculated about her secret source of wealth, while others marvelled at her ability to indulge in such luxury without a hint of hesitation.

sphe_ commented:

"Usayifuna yini ingane yamadlala??."

MaYaYa replied:

"We Zinhle. Nithathaphi imali. Sifaken ema khathin nathi."

zanelesibisi97 replied:

"Yoh❤️❤️can I please have R20K to take my children out?"

SihleHadebe said:

"Guys, where do you get money while some of us are struggling so much?"

Ninizaboniletho commented:

"We Zinhle sikhaphe nina kuyacaca ‍♀️siyavuma ."

