Gogo Maweni recently took to her timeline to show off her latest designer handbag in a viral video

The Izangoma Zodumo star did an unboxing video and shows the receipt after purchasing a R40K Gucci handbag

The post comes days after she made headlines for performing rituals after buying a brand-new Range Rover

Gogo Maweni is living the life that many of us can only dream of. The controversial media personality recently revealed that she purchased another designer handbag.

Dr Maweni has revealed that she bought a R40K bag at Gucci. Image: @dr_maweni

Source: Instagram

Gogo Maweni flaunts new R40K Gucci bag on Instagram

Popular reality television star Gogo Maweni works hard to spoil herself. The star who is always flexing her designer brands and expensive cars on the timeline recently added a pricey bag to her collection.

Taking to her Instagram page, Gogo Maweni, real name Lee-Anne Mokopo shared a video while unboxing her latest purchase. She even showed the receipts from the Gucci store before showing eager followers the stunning bag.

The bag which retails for R40 500 at Gucci is the Matelassé leather tote only comes in black and has gold-toned hardware to it.

Gogo Maweni's post comes days after the star made headlines for performing rituals after buying a white Range Rover.

Gogo Maweni's followers congratulate her on buying a R40K Gucci bag

Social media users lauded Dr Maweni for spoiling herself. The star's fans took to her comments section to share mixed reactions.

@ro_se5242 said:

"Beautiful bag, I’m more interested in the portrait please share where you got it."

@phaphama_sam commented:

"Hay Sthandwa sam you running you own lane "

@nonjabulo_k added:

"I saw you today at Sandton City ☺️! I was shy to come and greet you."

@lonz_malevels noted:

"I didn't know what 40k looks like, now I know!"

