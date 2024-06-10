The drama continues for the defunct TS Records as the wife of Robbie Malinga vows to continue fighting for the late musician's unpaid royalties

The Johannesburg record label reportedly withheld R5 million in royalties from Malinga and has not paid a cent to his family since he died in 2017

Controversial entertainment blogger Musa Khawula spilt the tea on social media as a protracted legal row continues over the millions

The defunct music record label TS Records is locked in a feud over royalties worth R5 million, reportedly owed to late SA musician Robbie Malinga. Image: RapidEye

TS Records continues to face mounting pressure from the wife of renowned late musician Robbie Malinga's wife, Ann, to cough up royalties worth millions.

This is the latest in a long chapter for the musician's family to get their hands on the substantial funds.

Not letting up in royalty fight

Controversial entertainment blogger Musa Khawula took to social media to rehash the plea.

Sharing a picture of the now-defunct label's co-owners Thembinkosi "TK" Nciza and Sibusiso Leope, better known as DJ Sbu, Khawula captioned the post:

"Robbie Malinga's widower, Ann, demands over R5 million from TS Records in unpaid royalties. Ann says TK Nciza and DJ Sbu have never paid any royalties since the passing of her husband in 2017."

TS records shut down the same year Malinga died after launching in 2001.

Saffas add to controversial chatter

Social media users had plenty to say about the latest development surrounding Malinga's royalties after the label allegedly snubbed its other artists, including Zahara and ProKid.

The post attracted 177K views, 1 200 likes, almost 300 reposts and 100 comments.

@lioneszT aired:

"How did she calculate and arrive at the correct sum of R5 milli?"

@Dingswayo_N shared:

"These two kusho (it means) they're robbers. Every artist complains about them not paying."

@LyfeSuperstaR wrote:

"I’m just waiting for Mzekezeke to complain about TS Records."

