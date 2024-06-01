Showmax will spoil South Africans with a show all about the children of popular celebrities in Mzansi

Shamiso Mosaka and Arthur Mafokate's children are among the six who will appear in the reality show

The reality TV programme Showmax is going to give South Africans an inside look into famous celebrity's legacy

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

Shamiso Mosaka will be on a Showmax original reality show. She will appear alongside other people with famous parents in South Africa.

Shamiso Mosaka, DJ Tira's son Tank, and Arthur Mafokate's children will be on the Showmax show. Image: @ajmafokate / @djtira / @shamiso_.

Source: Instagram

Arthur Mafokate's children will join a star-studded cast. The show will give people an inside look at what it's like to have famous parents such as DJ Tira, Azania Mosaka, Ringo Madlingozi and more.

Shamiso Mosaka to appear on Showmax reality show

According to Showmax, Born into Fame will premiere on 18 June 2024. The show will follow six South Africans whose parents are famous, including Arthur Mafokate's kids, AJ Mafokate and Owami Mafokate.

Shamiso Mosaka will be on the show because of her famous mother, Azania, a legendary presenter. Phila Madlingozi, Ringo's son, will also make an appearance. Robbie Malinga Jr, son of Metro Music award lifetime achievement winner Robbie and DJ Tira's son, Tank, will join the cast as well.

Watch the trailer posted by Shamiso:

Shamiso Mosaka fans keen for Showmax

Many people commented on the trailer expr,essing their excitement for the show. Read people's comments below:

thandooo_d said:

"I'm here for my girl @shamiso_."

soniabossy commented:

"@owamimafokate is probably the most underrated female Dj because she’s not your typical Instagram nudist… that girl knows how to DJ. I hope this show will focus on growing her brand."

miss.c.rush requested:

"@showmaxonline Make Showmax international again!"

mrsb_2510 wondered:

"And where is Bongani Fassie?"

bree_n_kids gushed:

"I’m here for Phila."

lomy_queenb added:

"Exciting."

bongekile.sneh gusheD:

"Dj Tira's son looks and talk like him ‍♀️ Malume photocopied himself straight."

J Molley's concerning posts spark worry among netizens

Briefly News previously reported J Molley is said to have been found after posting distressing messages on social media. After contemplating suicide, the Love and Hip Hop star left the country concerned for his well-being when he published several goodbye posts.

Social media was buzzing on the evening of 30 May 2024 when J Molley published several posts contemplating taking his life.

The troubled rapper, having recently returned from a rehab facility, appeared to have spiralled and alerted his followers that he had nothing more to live for while sending several goodbye messages.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News