King of Kwaito turned 54 years old and has decided to celebrate it differently this year

He will be handing over his recording label to his producer son, Authur Junior

999 Music which is almost 30 years old is the bedrock of contemporary South African music

The King of Kwato, Authur Mafokate, has retired from his music stable, 999 Music, effectively on his 54th birthday on Sunday, 10 July.

Arthur Mafokate gifts his son AJ with 999 Music. Images: @arthurmofokate, @ajlive

Source: Instagram

Authur appoints AJ as CEO of 999

According to ZiMoja, the legendary production company will be an heirloom as he will step down as head of the company, and his son AJ will take full control under his supervision as chairman.

Arthur Junior Lesego Mafokate (AJ) is his first child who is already a music producer and a DJ.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

He said he is confident that AJ will do well, and will revive his legacy:

"Since he has completed his degree and his passion for music is still there, this might be a big stepping stone for his future.

"I feel like since I don't have much to do, I might as well spend time mentoring him. I have mentored a lot of great administrators in the music business and why not try him too?"

AJ graduates from Varsity College

AJ who is dubbed as the Prince of Kwaito completed his studies 2022, bagging a Bachelor Degree in Commerce.

The proud father took to his social media to announce the milestone:

Social media sent congratulatory wishes to the family:

@ki_ng3382 said:

"Congratulations to AJ Mafokate."

@xolisile4813 congratulated:

"Well done boy."

@natalenyowa encouraged:

"Books are good congratulations to him."

@godfrey498 praised:

"Congratulations to the young man!"

@mo_mogadime added:

"O berekile moshimane,reya molebogela."

@iam_xulusbo praised the family:

"Father and son "I'm happy for you Grootman"undodana usebenzile."

@christinahsenamolela affirmed:

"Woow! Arthur, you are really a great dad my brother."

Arthur Mofokate faces backlash for Lotto scandal

In another Briefly News report, Mafokate faced public scrutiny for his alleged involvement with the National Lottery Commission.

The Mnike hitmaker was accused by the Special Investigation Unit, the misused R53.3 million from the lotto board.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News