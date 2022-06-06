Legend entertainer Arthur Mafokate had reason to celebrate recently when his oldest son Arthur Mafokate Junior made him proud

Arthur Mafokate took to Twitter to celebrate his son Arthur Mafokate Jnr's graduation with a sweet message about his achievement

Arthur Mafokate's friends and industry peers shout out to congratulate the young man for finishing his degree at Varsity College

Arthur Mafokate is celebrating his son Arthur Mafokate Junior(AJ) for earning his degree.

Arthur Mafokate attended his first-born son, Arthur Mafokate Junior's, graduation ceremony at Varsity College. Image: Instgram/@arthurmafokate

Arthur Mafokate took to his Instagram to celebrate his son's graduation event.

Arthur Mafokate's son AJ graduates from Varsity College

Arthur wrote on an Instagram post that he is proud of his son for earning a Bachelor's degree in Commerce and that he had a great day with him on his graduation.

The proud father also shared a video of his son accepting the award, albeit a mishap with his son's surname.

Arthur Mafokate's celebrity friends and his fans congratulate AJ

Industry peers also took to the post to wish AJ congratulations for graduating as DJ Happygal commented:

"Congratulations AJ "

Soccer player Simphiwe Tshabalala wrote:

"Congratulations "

Fans of the legend entertainer also joined him in congratulating AJ

@suku_mack commented:

"Congratulations boy well done."

@octoberthethirteenth wrote:

"So your kids are not just into music?? They are smart too?"

@maetane012 commented:

"Congratulations to the Prince "

@gaopalelwe_m wrote:

"CongratulationsYou are doing an amazing job with raising the family King "

@dr_lerato commented:

"Congratulations AJ @ajlive "nWell done on raising your kids well Lolo

@kahlologeo commented:

"Congratulations to him. You are a good dad. "

arthurmdlalose12019 wrote:

"Best Father I have ever seen "

