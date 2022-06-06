Mzansi rapper AKA took to his timeline to share adorable snaps of he and DJ Zinhle's cute daughter , Kairo Forbes , practising ballet

, , Supa Mega's fans took to his timeline to share that his bundle of joy now looks like her stunning mother and businesswoman, DJ Zinhle

AKA's mom Lynn Forbes celebrated her blended family a few weeks back as DJ Zinhle now has another daughter with Black Motion member and DJ Murdah Bongz

AKA is such a loving dad. The rapper took to social media to share adorable snaps of his cute daughter, Kairo Forbes.

The star shares his bundle of joy with DJ Zinhle. The little influencer was doing her ballet rehearsals in the cool pics her father posted on his timeline.

Taking to Instagram, the proud Supa Mega shared that his only daughter was doing Jungle Book rehearsals on the morning. He captioned the pics:

"GOOD MORNING!!! Jungle Book rehearsals this morning."

Social media users took to the Fela In Versace hitmaker's comment section to share that Kairo now looks just like her gorgeous momma, DJ Zinhle.

jsomethingmusic commented:

"Wow, she looks incredible!!!"

michaela_mahes said:

"She's beautiful. You must be so proud of her."

mbalenhle_njoko wrote:

"She looks just like you @djzinhle."

precious_nyamandaa commented:

"Now this baby looks like @djzinhle."

sammysekake said:

"@djzinhle now we can see your features!"

kellychacks wrote:

"We now can see you mama @djzinhle. Your whole face with a lighter complexion."

spokazi__ commented:

"This is Zinhle mos."

thereal_gtr added:

"She's gorgeous."

AKA's mom Lynn Forbes celebrates her blended family

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that AKA's mom Lynn Forbes took to social media to celebrate her blended family. The loving mother decided to celebrate Mother's Day a bit early this year.

Lynn shared that she's grateful for her own momma for teaching her about love and how to raise a family. She's currently raising AKA and DJ Zinhle's daughter, Kairo and DJ Zinhle and Murdah Bongz's daughter, Asante.

Taking to Instagram, Lynn shared snaps of her own mother, AKA together with his new bae Nadia Nakai and DJ Zinhle and her second baby daddy, Murdah Bongz.

