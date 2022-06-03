Doc Shebeleza hitmaker, Cassper Nyovest has fans gushing in the comments section after sharing a snap of his adorable son

The musician and media mogul is clearly raising a super spoilt little man whose been flaunting his designer pram all over town

Fans and critics shared their thoughts on the loveable "cheese baby" and many felt sure Cass would give his boy the best life

Cassper Nyovest is doing the most for his little boy, just as it should be. The Gusheshe rapper has been keeping his family life away from the public eye lately but fans were excited to see his son, Khotso in recent social media snaps.

Cassper Nyovest has been spoiling his son.



Heading to the Facebook streets, Briefly News reshared the precious snap of the darling little man next to an exotic ride and rocking some designer baby wear. He's been living it up like some of SA's finest thanks to his wealthy dad.

“I’m just tryna figure out where my mom hid my other shoe, then I can go pop milk bottles on em haters," said Mufasa while sharing the adorable photo of his son.

Briefly News readers were just gushing over the fashionable toddler. While some haters were clearly jealous of the tot's comfortable situation, others had nothing but love to share.

Check out some of the comments below:

Kiki Ka Gwabini said:

"We are bragging, Yaaasss! Cheese baby. Braga wena bhuti wabantu you worked hard and plus luck on your side."

Nicole Mugadi said:

"You mean his dad is gonna make waves for him, ai stop telling us about rich infants and go ask sassa ukuthi when are we getting our 350s tuu."

Pat Ngonyama said:

"Let kids be kids hle and grow in peace..."

Themba C-Seal Mathevula said:

"He dresses better than his dad, mom is his stylist."

Source: Briefly News