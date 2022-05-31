Cassper Nyovest has revealed that one of his FNB bank cards has been cloned and doesn't know how much was stolen from it

The Siyathandana rapper shared that he has opened a case which is currently being investigated because what happened to him is "very scary"

Social media users took to the star's comment section and shared similar stories, adding that most bank cards are cloned at restaurants and clubs

Cassper Nyovest took to social media to share that one of his bank cards was cloned. The wealthy rapper shared that the scammers have been on a spending spree since they cloned the card.

The Tito Mboweni hitmaker shared that he doesn't know yet how much the fraudsters stole from the card because it took him a while to notice that someone was having a ball with his hard-earned cash.

The star shared that he now doubts that his money is safe with the banks following his ordeal. According to TimesLIVE, Mufasa took to Twitter and said:

Cassper Nyovest added that he has taken the legal route because what happened to him is "vert scary." He replied to an FNB social media consultant:

Yes, opened a case and it's being investigated now. My issue is the fact that this can even happen nje. That's very scary. I don't feel that my money is safe anymore."

Other tweeps took to his timeline to share similar stories. Many shared that the bank cards are mostly cloned at restaurants and clubs.

@Mylo_94 said:

"I hate it when they do this, mine was cloned too, took me a week to find out that someone spent R367k, chump change sure, but it still hurt, mxm."

@K_Gillion commented:

"Restaurants & Clubs, Cassper. Our certain 'African brothers' put a software in the Speedpoints that copy all your card details as you transact. They then copy your card details (clone) into a blank card of that bank (they get blank cards from someone inside the bank)."

@VanessaSi13 wrote:

"You don't receive notifications for transactions less than R100. So they can take R99 daily without you noticing until you check your statement or app transaction history."

@Ama_M93 added:

"My boss experienced something similar last week.. Almost 25k was spent , he also didn’t notice what was happening until the bank called to ask if it’s him doing all the transactions."

