DJ Euphonik and DJ Fresh's sexual assault case had been dropped again by the National Prosecuting Authority

The rape case against the radio presenters was re-opened last year but the NPA dropped the case after the investigating officer allegedly refused to prosecute them

The woman who levelled the accusations against the DJs shared that she expected the outcome because the same docket with mistakes was sent to the NPA again

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

DJ Fresh and Euphonik's rape case has been dropped again. The popular DJ's sexual assault case was re-opened again in 2021 but it was reportedly dropped a few days back.

DJ Fresh and DJ Euphonik's case was reportedly dropped again. Image: @djfreshsa, @euphonik

Source: Instagram

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) reportedly withdrew the case after the investigating officer apparently refused to prosecute the two media personalities.

NPA spokesperson Lumka Mahanjana told City Press that the matter remains closed as it "was never enrolled". ZAlebs reports that the DJs are now suing their accuser named Nampree for R500 000.

Nampree again took to Twitter to share that she had anticipated the outcome. She claimed the same docket that was declined the first time was sent back to the NPA.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Social media users took to Nampree's comment section to comfort her after the case was dropped. Many shared that they still believe her story.

@MadishaLathaba commented:

"Oh Nampree, please be okay. As usual the justice system failed us."

@Sethuu_uu wrote:

"We still believe you."

@Thembisile_Q said:

"I’m really really sorry, babe. I truly hope that one day you’ll get justice."

@tnvenge commented:

"We all know that the justice system is not structured to help victims and that's before any funny business starts happening. We still believe you."

@Relebone_ wrote:

"Our justice system is terrible. I hate what those two are doing to you. We still believe you. Sending hugs."

@Tee_Ner added:

"The justice system has failed you, sisi. I am so sorry."

DJ Fresh and Euphonik's sexual assault case dismissed

In other entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that Mzansi DJ's Fresh and Euphonik had their rape case set aside. According to Euphonik, the sexual assault claim was investigated by the authorities and it was found that the allegations are without merit.

"As we've said before, these are false allegations and we are deeply saddened that GBV, a serious crisis in South Africa, was weaponised in this manner," said Euphonik.

The Mzansi record producer thanked his family, friends supporters and their legal team. South Africans were outraged when the allegations against Fresh and Euphonik were made. The timeline went into a frenzy after the woman tweeted that she had been allegedly sexually abused by the two.

Source: Briefly News