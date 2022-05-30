A cab driver had the people of social media putting puzzle pieces together that did not even exist after he share and saucy snap

Twitter user @Phislash claims that a female client randomly left her bra on his fro t seat, the usual apparently

t Social media users went at it in the comment section as they felt the driver should have given more details

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Cab drivers go through a lot with drunk, annoyed and even over talkative passengers. One Bolt driver shared a picture showing a bra that was apparently left on his front seat… you can only imagine what people had to say about this.

Twitter user @Phislash who is a Bolt cab driver, had people puzzling over the bra left on his front seat. Image: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

If you have ever taken a cab then we are sure you have sat in the back wondering what strange things have gone down in this vehicle, LOL.

Twitter user @Phislash who is a Bolt cab driver, shared a picture of a black bra that he claims was just casually left on his front seat. Baba, did it fall off through her closes or what?

“Another day in the life of a Bolt driver, client forgot her bra in my front seat ♂️”

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Social media users set the comment section alight with opinions

While the Bolt driver did not elaborate on how exactly this bra got onto the seat, people’s minds ran wild! Peeps told the driver to come forward with some deets because they need answers.

Take a look at some of the comments:

@Qiniso__Thole said:

“What led to her taking it off”

@ZintleDiko said:

“Were you guys..... hayi phofu nevermind ✌️

“Okay I have to ask... how did she pay??????? ”

@_sonnie_max_ said:

@MasiyeSetshepi said:

Haibo: Saffas react to video of another taxi drama, driver told to focus on his job

In other news, Briefly News reported that one South African guy says he will not buy a car and he explains that using public transport such as a taxi is more rewarding. The local man can be heard in a video saying he enjoys travelling in taxis because there is drama.

In the viral video, passengers are fighting over who should count the money and one of them also lashes out at the driver. It seems the clip was shot in Cape Town and the isiXhosa speaking passengers are arguing about the change and one tells the driver to focus on doing his job.

In the same clip, the other guy tells the other passenger that he will hit him if he doesn’t count the money. The clip is going viral on Twitter and many people are reacting to it.

Source: Briefly News