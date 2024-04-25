Former Paralympic star Oscar Pistorius was seen walking around the streets in Pretoria for the first time since his prison release in January 2024

The six-time Paralympic gold medalist served nine years for the 2013 murder of his girlfriend, Reeva Steenkamp and was seen walking to the local parole office

Local netizens are divided after Pistorius’ release, with many saying he deserves a second chance while others feel he should still be in jail.

Oscar Pistorius has been seen publicly for the first time since his prison release. Image: Gianluigi Guercia / Mujahid Safodien

Source: Getty Images

Oscar Pistorius recently made his first public appearance since his prison release after the former Paralympic star was seen walking to the parole offices in Pretoria on Tuesday, 23 April 2024.

In January, Pistorius was released on parole after serving nine years for the 2013 murder of his girlfriend, Reeva Steenkamp.

Oscar Pistorius is seeking redemption

Pistorius recently walked the streets of Pretoria, as confirmed in the tweet below:

The six-time Paralympic gold medalist works as a cleaner for NG Kerk Waterkloof, where he has also become a full-time member.

Since his release, Pistorius has been living at his uncle Arnold's home in Waterkloof, while he is not allowed to speak to the media until 2029.

Fans say Pistorius deserves a second chance

Local netizens took to social media to say Pistorius deserves a second chance, while many believe the 37-year-old must still suffer for his crime.

Hector Frans says Pistorius must get another chance:

"We are all human, after all. He deserves a second chance."

Sindi Lubambo wishes Pistorius well:

"At least he serves his time, unlike other pit bulls, who are abusing and killing women and walking freely. Go and sin no more, Oscar."

Sylvester Jere notes the change in appearance:

"Prison life, eish! Completely changed his looks. He looks unhealthy."

Boitshepo Tshoeu says time is catching up:

"He's getting old."

Lindani Nsele hopes for the best:

"Second chance, use it wisely."

Ayanda Hlubiie is happy:

"Good for him. He was given 13 years but got nearly 11 years in prison, shame. At least he served his time."

Simphiwe Dwenga WakaManyuka is angry:

"This guy should have rotten in jail. He murdered an innocent woman."

Simthembile Macanda was welcoming:

"Welcome back."

Mthobisi Ndovela says the courts have failed:

"Justice not served once again in South Africa."

Buhle Shezi is upset:

"Ya neh. You kill someone’s child, and you get to walk around smiling."

Oscar Pistorius is denied a job

As reported by Briefly News, former Paralympic star Oscar Pistorius was denied a job at the International Paralympic Committee

The 37-year-old had a good relationship with the organisation but was rejected as they felt he was too 'toxic'.

