Oscar Pistorius to reportedly sweep floors and park cars at local church as part of his parole sentence

The parolee is expected to do this in the next five years, and in addition to that, he might help out at hospitals and police stations

South Africans are not delighted by this, and some say he deserves something harsher as it would not bring Reeva Steenkamp back

Oscar Pistorius' parole terms have been revealed and they include community service duties at his local church. Image: Kim Ludbrook/AFP.

Source: Getty Images

Oscar Pistorius is allegedly expected to carry out some community service duties as part of his parole.

More on Oscar Pistorius' parole

According to Daily Mail Online, Oscar Pistorius will allegedly sweep the floors at a local church, and he will also assist in parking cars. In addition to that, Oscar might also “clean a local hospital, auxiliary duties at a police station, or return to prison to help warders with maintenance.”

The parolee is expected to do this in the next five years, as his parole will expire in 2029.

Mzansi angered by this

South Africans had quite a lot to say about this, as some say it is not harsh enough.

Many feel as though he deserves something harsher as it would not bring Reeva Steenkamp back.

@HightoDeep said:

"He wasn’t freed for murdering her, he was convicted for doing so."

@petra_sverige asked:

"Will that bring Reeva back !??"

@noabellesmum exclaimed:

"Not enough!"

@01PrincessDiana asked:

"On his knees?"

@Permanentlypis1 argued:

"He was 'freed for murdering Reeva Steenkamp', was he? I'm pretty sure he was convicted for murdering Reeva Steenkamp and given an extremely light sentence for doing so because he's a rich entitled man. I see his PR machine is busy, and you are complicit in it."

@Irmenberga exclaimed:

"Wow his local church sounds really posh. The congregation all have cars, plus a car park AND valet parking?! Wheres he serving his probation, Beverly Hills 90210?! Rich people take it. It's the same in every country."

June Steenkamp sends out a statement after Oscar's parole

In a previous report from Briefly News, Oscar Pistorius's release from prison has caused uproar on social media and, most recently, from Reeva Steenkamp's mom, June.

The Paralympian was convicted for the murder of Reeva Steenkamp, and her mother spoke up about his release.

