June Steenkamp, Reeva Steenkamp's mother, is doubtful that Oscar Pistorius has been thoroughly rehabilitated

Steenkamp delivered an impact statement before Pistorius was given parole on 24 November

South Africans told her to make peace with her daughter's death and not let it consume her

SA encouraged June Steenkamp to heal. Images: Photo by EPA/Kim Ludbrook/Gallo Images/Getty Images, Mike Holmes/The Herald/Gallo Images/Getty Images and Alon Skuy/The Times/Gallo Images/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Reeva Steenkamp's mother, June Steenkamp, has been told to heal after she said that she doesn't believe that Oscar Pistorius has been rehabilitated. This was before Pistorius was granted parole on 24 November. South Africans encouraged her to make peace with what happened and to let go of the past.

Oscar is not rehabilitated: June Steenkamp

According to eNCA, Steenkamp wrote an impact statement to the parole board in which she bared her heart. She said that she is not convinced that Pistorius has been rehabilitated. Steenkamp pointed out that one of the most important aspects that show a person is rehabilitated is honesty. She believed that if Pistorius had been rehabilitated, he would have been open and honest about his crime and its ramifications.

The former Paralympian was granted parole and is expected to be released on 5 January. This was after he applied for parole and was rejected. The Constitutional Court overturned this decision, revealing that he was eligible for parole since March, and charged the Department of Correctional Services to investigate when he started serving his sentence.

Mzansi tells her to heal

South Africans on Facebook believed that she should let go of the hurt.

Nadira Seckam wrote:

“Has he not served his time? If so, let him go. He has to deal with that for the rest of his life. Don’t be bitter. It will consume your life.”

Hosi Ndobe Wavumbiri wrote:

“Grandma, you need to heal and move on. As I commented, we understand it’s not easy, but you have a life to live, and Oscar has a life, too. Why can’t we accept that keeping him behind bars won’t bring Reeva?”

Maditabeng Sophie pointed out:

“She is so bitter. She enjoyed and benefitted when her daughter was with Pistorius.”

Putla Sharon Rampheri exclaimed:

“Yuuuu gogo, heal and move on. Reeva is not coming back. Oscar served his time, jeez.”

