Reeva Steenkamp's bereaved family is willing to let the law take its course in Oscar Pistorius' parole matter

The family recently stated that they are still grieving the tragic loss of their daughter 10 years after her brutal murder

South Africans seem torn about whether or not the former Paralympian should be released on parole

JOHANNESBURG - With Oscar Pistorius' parole eligibility nearing, the Steenkamp family has been expressing how they feel about their daughter, Reeva Steenkamp's murder.

Reeva Steenkamp's family is struggling with losing their daughter, who was murdered by former Paralympian Oscar Pistorius. Images: Charlie Shoemaker & Duif du Toit

Source: Getty Images

The family's lawyer, Tania Koen, explained that the family has always believed that if Pistorius is eligible for parole, the law should take its course. Steenkamp was shot four times by Pistorius on Valentine's Day in 2013.

He told the police the shooting was accidental as he thought an intruder was in his Pretoria East home.

According to EWN, Pistorius was convicted of Steenkamp's murder and handed a 13-year-and-five-month sentence in 2017. Under the Correctional Services Act, Pistorius will be eligible for parole next month after serving half of that sentence.

Reeva Steenkamp's family still grieving 10 years later

The family recently stated that they are having a hard time forgiving the former Paralympian for murdering their model daughter because he still refuses to admit that he shot her deliberately, reports IOL.

According to CNN, Steenkamp's parents are still grieving for their daughter 10 years later. June Steenkamp, Reeva's mother, told a British publication that people who have lost children take a while to come to terms with their passing.

“People who have lost children, it takes a long time for you to settle down and to get to know that they’re not going to be around anymore,” said June.

June added that the family feels like a large part of them has been taken away.

South Africans react to Oscar Pistorius's parole eligibility

Oscar Pistorius' parole eligibility has been a topic of contention on social media. Some people say the former Paralympian should be set free on parole because he raised South Africa's flag high, while others feel he should serve his sentence.

Here are some comments:

@Masinge073 said:

"He was supposed to show remorse if he got corrected."

@ghandagand said:

"He should stay inside in order to be safe because outside, he never knows what tomorrow holds."

@Blax75107472 said:

"If murderers like Janusz Waluś can get parole, why not Oscar Pistorius?"

@CountPecchio said:

"Jeez, is he still in prison? Let the dude go."

@ChairmanEN7 said:

"If the law that must take its course says he must be released on parole, will they accept it?"

@TshakabedlaM said:

"He should've admitted guilt in the first place cause his version of events didn't make sense during Nel's cross-examination."

