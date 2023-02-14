Reeva Steenkamp's parents have vowed to reject Oscar Pistorius' parole bid because he has not shown remorse

The former Paralympian has been in jail since 2016 for shooting his girlfriend and claimed he thought she was an intruder

Reeva's parents, Barry and June Steenkamp, said they are not ready to forgive the athlete for taking their daughter's life

The family of Reeva Steenkamp revealed that they would be rejecting Oscar Pistorius' parole bid due next month.

Pistorius has been serving his prison sentence since 2016 for killing his girlfriend, Reeva Steenkamp. The Paralympian shot the model on February 14, 2014, and claimed he thought she was an intruder.

Reeva Steenkamp's father wants Oscar Pistorius to show remorse

According to IOL, Reeva's father, Barry, said Pistorius refuses to admit that he shot Reeva deliberately. The father reportedly faced his daughter's murderer during a rehabilitation programme for parole candidates. He said:

"I told Oscar directly that he shot my daughter deliberately, and he denied it. He stuck to his story that he thought it was an intruder. After all these years we are still waiting for him to admit he did it in anger. That is all we wanted.

"If he told me the truth, he would have been a free man by now and I would have let the law take its course over his parole. But I was wasting my time. He is a murderer. He should remain in jail."

Reeva Steenkamp's mother says she hasn't forgiven Oscar Pistorius

Reeva's mother, June Steenkamp, reportedly refused to attend the rehabilitation programme to meet Pistorius, TimesLIVE reports. She reportedly wrote him a letter. She said:

"Oscar has taken a lot away from us and from Reeva. So now, instead of getting upset, I get angry. I am angry with him. It is a horrible thing to say, but I can’t stand him."

