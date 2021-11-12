Oscar Pistorious is eligible for parole has he has served half of his sentence for murdering his girlfriend, Reeva Steenkamp

Reeva's parents, Barry and June Steenkamp, did not expect him to be up for parole yet, as they were told it would only happen in 2023

Pistorius sent the Steenkamps a letter which triggered the trauma of losing their daughter and caught them off-guard

Oscar Pistorious, the Olympic athlete who was convicted of murdering his girlfriend, Reeva Steenkamp, is hoping to get parole soon. As part of his parole bid, he sent her parents a letter, which triggered their trauma.

The contents of the letter remain unknown, but the Steenkamp family's lawyer, Tania Koen, said it felt "like ripping a Band-Aid off a wound".

According to The New Zealand Herald, the letter caused Barry and June Steenkamp, Reeva's parents, a considerable amount of emotional distress, as they were not warned that they would be receiving it.

Oscar Pistorious sent a triggering letter to the parents of his murdered girlfriend as part of his parole bid. Image: Marco Longari Pool/Getty Images and Werner Hills/Foto24/Gallo Images/Getty Images.

Pistorius was sentenced to 23 years and 5 months imprisonment and the victim's family were told he would only be up for parole in 2023. However, earlier this week they, along with the rest of South Africa, were informed that he is eligible to apply now.

This caught the Steenkamp family off-guard as they did not expect it to happen so soon. The family have expressed that they want to meet with Pistorious before his parole hearing, as they feel this will bring closure between the two parties, The South African reports.

“They accept the day will come when Oscar will be eligible for parole and they would give their input,” Koen said.

Oscar Pistorius could be eligible for parole

Previously Briefly News reported that convicted murder and former athlete Oscar Pistorius could be eligible for parole in the nearby future.

Pistorius was convicted for fatally shooting his girlfriend Reeva Steenkamp on 14 February, 2013. He was initially given a sentence of six years for culpable homicide, later overturned by the Supreme Court of Appeal, which handed down a sentence of 23 years for murder.

Singabakho Nxumalo, Department of Correctional Services spokesperson, says prisoners can be granted parole after serving a portion of their sentence, however, in Pistorius' situation, the final decision has not been made.

Nxumalo says prisoners will need to appear before a parole board who will then determine whether or not a prisoner can be released or will need to remain in prison.

