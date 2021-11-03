A four-year-old girl by the name of Cleo Smith has been found safe after she went missing 18 days ago

Smith was in a tent with her family when she disappeared overnight - along with her sleeping bag - on 16 October

Her family is delighted to have her back and Australian police have revealed that investigations into her disappearance are ongoing

Her disappearance sparked ground, sea and air searches involving around 100 law enforcement members who were afraid that the incident would end badly. Smith was reportedly located inside a locked house, alone, in a coastal town just a quick drive away from where she vanished.

Police Deputy Commissioner Colonel Blanch stated that an officer had picked her up and inquired what her name was, to which she responded: "My name is Cleo."

Four-year-old Cleo Smith has been found alive and well by Australian police after going missing from her campsite. Image: WILLIAM WEST/AFP

Source: Getty Images

According to EWN, a 36-year-old man was arrested after breaking into the locked house at around 1am, Australian time. AlJazeera reported that the police commissioner would not detail what Smith had gone through at this time.

