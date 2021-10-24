Officials are speaking out following the kidnapping of the four Moti brothers, citing greed as the cause of crime

Nazim Moti, the father of the four boys has however refused to give a statement out of understandable concern for his children's safety

One expert believes an organised crime syndicate may be behind the horrific act

Officials believe a hefty ransom demand may be behind the Moti kidnapping. While the family has yet to confirm or deny the news out of fear for the boy's safety, one expert says the children have been the victims of a highly organised crime.

Business mogul Nazim Moti has declined to comment on the situation, saying the family is still reeling from the shock of the whole ordeal. He also believes speaking out may pose a threat to the brother's safety, IOL reports.

The father of four has not seen his boys Zia, 15, Alaan, 13, Zayyad, 11, and Zidan, 6 in at least 4 days since the kidnapping.

One anonymous investigator says he believes securing a hefty ransom was the motive for the horrific crime.

Speaking with News 24, crime expert Guy Lamb has described the kidnapping as "highly suspicious" and that it appears to have been a "highly organised kidnapping".

"Hear our prayers": Classmates kneel in prayer for the kidnapped Moti brothers

In related news, Briefly News previously reported that the horrific kidnapping of the four Moti brothers has left the boys' school reeling as they try to come to terms with the tragic event. In a recent Facebook post, the Curro Heuwelkruin Independent School posted a photo of fellow classmates kneeling in prayer for the boys' safe return.

The post is captioned:

"Zidan, Zayyad, Alaan and Zia you are in our prayers."

The brothers were kidnapped by armed men two days ago in Polokwane while on their way to school.

The prayer session was held by their parents, Shakira and Nazim the day after they went missing.

South Africans send prayers

After the school shared the post on Facebook, it received a massive response from South Africans all over the country. People felt the pain of the parents and joined in by also praying for the boys' safe return.

Hassim Zulekha:

"We're all praying. Amen."

Meeta Jeva:

"Oh dear Lord, please hear our prayers and bring back these children safe and sound to their parents."

Zainab Amardien:

"Oh Allah please keep them safe and unharmed and return them safely to their parents. Also be merciful towards their parents. Aameen."

Soraya Salie:

"May Almighty Allah grant the boys to reunite with the family very soon. Insha Allah."

Gloria Skinner Mockford:

"Dear Lord Jesus we pray for Zidan, Zayyad, Alaan and Zia. Please keep them safe and return them to their home. We also pray for their parents. Help them in this very sad and stressful time. We pray this in your precious name."

Shaheeda Moses:

"May Allah accept all our duahs (prayers) and grant the the family strength inshallah. Ya Allah reunite them with the family soon inshallah."

