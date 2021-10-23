Haibo: Elephant Stomps Suspected Poacher to Death at Kruger National Park

A suspected elephant poacher has been trampled to death at The Kruger National Park

The body was discovered in a restricted section of the reserve and police suspect the man may have been left behind by his accomplices

The deceased was found following an anonymous tip-off from a local caller

A suspected poacher has been trampled to death in what police can only describe as a gruesome incident. Kruger National Park rangers made the discovery on Thursday after receiving a tip-off from an unidentified caller.

A suspected poacher has been trampled to death at The Kruger National Park. Image: Getty

Source: Getty Images

According to Park spokesperson Isaac Phaahla rangers made the discovery through an intelligence-driven operation. The nature of the deceased man's injuries indicates he may have been stomped to death by an elephant.

Park rangers speculate the tip-off came from accomplices as they may have wanted their friend's body to be found, News 24 reports.

SowetanLive reports that no animal was killed in the vicinity. Poachers have also been warned against these illegal actions.

"KNP management continues to warn poachers that it is dangerous to hunt illegally in the KNP. Criminals stand to lose their lives and freedom," said Phaahla.

10 years after being set free, an elephant has returned to caretaker

In related news, Briefly News previously reported that an orphaned elephant was found two decades ago as a baby by volunteers of the Sheldrick Wildlife Trust in Kenya.

Stranded and alone, the organisation took the infant animal into their care. While at their nursery, a man, Benjamin, became the animal’s caregiver, Global Positive News reports.

Sunyei returned with a baby

Every day, Benjamin will see to the welfare of the baby, later named Sunyei. Sunyei was not the only infant in the nursery, there were others too.

The baby elephant grew up well and was released into the wild in 2009. A decade after and to everyone’s amazement, the animal returned to see Benjamin.

This time around, Sunyei brought her newborn baby as some kind of way to introduce her to Benjamin. Sheldrick’s director, Rob, said that it seems the animal never forgot her old friend.

Source: Briefly.co.za