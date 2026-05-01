AmaZulu FC is facing internal turbulence after reports emerged of serious disciplinary concerns involving a member of the technical team

Head coach Arthur Zwane is said to have raised concerns with club leadership, prompting swift action as tensions reportedly escalated behind the scenes

The situation has led to a major shake-up at the club, with a senior staff member suspended and expected to leave

An AmaZulu FC coaching staff member has reportedly been accused of serious allegations, including leaking team information to opposition sides and arriving at training sessions smelling of alcohol.

According to a report by Sportswire, the Premier Soccer League club’s assistant coach, Simo Dladla, has been accused of attempting to destabilise head coach Arthur Zwane’s position at the club. It is further alleged that Dladla often arrived late for team meetings while smelling of alcohol.

AmaZulu FC internal crisis and Simo Dladla allegations

The former Kaizer Chiefs coach, Zwane, is said not to have taken kindly to Dladla’s conduct. Reports suggest that during Usuthu’s match against Durban City, Dladla is accused of leaking tactical information to the opposition, a side he previously helped promote and is believed to be open to rejoining.

Zwane is understood to have raised these concerns with club president Sandile Zungu, reportedly stating that the working conditions had become untenable.

Sportswire further reports that AmaZulu FC took the decision to suspend Dladla until the end of the 2025/26 season, with a strong likelihood that he could be shown the exit door. As it stands, Dladla is not involved in any team activities, although he remains on the club’s payroll. Efforts to obtain a comment from Dladla were unsuccessful.

Arthur Zwane and AmaZulu restructuring under Sandile Zungu

Meanwhile, AmaZulu FC released an official statement confirming structural changes within the club.

“AmaZulu Football Club confirms that Director of Football, Mr Pedro Dias, and Assistant Coach, Mr Simo Dladla, will depart from the Club at the conclusion of the current season following the decision not to extend their respective contracts,” the statement read.

“Mr Dias joined the Club in October 2023 and was entrusted with overseeing all football-related activities. As part of the Club’s renewed technical direction, it has been resolved to discontinue the Director of Football role in favour of a more integrated football management structure.

“The Club extends its sincere appreciation to both Mr Dias and Mr Dladla for their professionalism, dedication, and meaningful contributions during their time at the Club. Their service has been valued, and they leave with the Club’s full respect and gratitude. The Club wishes both Mr Dias and Mr Dladla every success in their future professional endeavours.”

AmaZulu will next host city rivals Golden Arrows at Moses Mabhida Stadium on 6 May, with Dladla expected to remain sidelined from team activities.

Mfundo Vilakazi's cryptic post raises eyebrows

Briefly News previously reported that Kaizer Chiefs youngster Mfundo Vilakazi sparked fresh debate about his future at Naturena after a cryptic social media repost left fans questioning his current situation at the club.

The 20-year-old midfielder, widely regarded as one of the club’s brightest prospects, shared a message originally posted by Zakhele Lepasa.

Source: Briefly News