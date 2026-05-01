CHINA– South Africans praised China's 0% tariff treatment of Africa after it received 24 tonnes of apples from South Africa.

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China received tonnes of Apples from Mzansi. Image: CFOTO/Future Publishing via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

According to Chinese news outlet China Xinhua News, the policy, which applies to all but one African country, Eswatini, came into effect on 1 May. The BBC reported that the policy will be in place until 30 April 2028 after China implemented a duty-free policy for 33 least-developed African nations.

China Xinhua News posted a video of the 24 tonnes of apples that were imported at midnight on 1 April on its @xhnews X account. The policy comes after China signed a landmark trading duty-free deal with South Africa on 6 February 2026. The Produce Report pointed out that South Africa exported over 100,000 metric tons of apples in 2025, strengthening South Africa's position as the second-largest supplier to China.

View the post on X here:

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What did South Africans say?

Netizens commenting on the post were ecstatic.

Captain South Africa said:

“Thank you, China, for this great landmark initiative. This will create more demand and more jobs to help secure the future of South Africans.”

African Black Asa said:

“When they threaten us with sanctions, they must never forget we have options. We can divert anytime.”

Bakang Babuseng observed:

China is already preparing itself to cushion itself against U.S tariffs by establishing itself on African Markets.”

Dise Writes said:

“From South Africa to China. We're not just exporting apples. We're exporting potential.”

Listener_Reader said:

“My country is always well-prepared for favourable trade initiatives, even though we were among the last to finalise the agreement with China. We love China over here.”

Source: Briefly News