Rand Park High School in Randburg shared the heartbreaking news of the passing of Neo Motshabi

Neo's school community, neighbouring schools and members of the public have poured out messages of love and condolences

Her father's comment on the post moved many, as he shared a personal farewell to his daughter

Rand Park High School learner, Neo Motshabi. Images: @randparkhigh

Source: Facebook

Rand Park High School in Randburg shared devastating news on 29 April 2026 when they posted a memorial image of Neo Motshabi. She was a Grade 9 learner who passed away after a period of illness. Neo is pictured in her school uniform, smiling. It was a reminder of the young life the school community is now mourning.

The memorial note attached to the post stated:

"It is with deep sadness that we share the passing of Neo Motshabi, a cherished Grade 9 learner at Rand Park High School. She was admitted to hospital earlier this year due to illness. She will always hold a special place in our school community. Our thoughts and heartfelt condolences go out to Neo's family, friends and loved ones during this difficult time."

School community mourns young learner's passing

Neighbouring Sharonlea Primary School also shared their condolences publicly, saying Neo would always be remembered as a valued member of the school community whose presence would be deeply missed. They asked those grieving to find comfort in the memories shared and strength in one another.

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The loss of a young person carries a kind of weight, not just for the family but for an entire community. Neo's father, Thapedi Freddy Motshabi, left a comment on the school's post. He wrote directly to his daughter, saying she had fought the good fight, finished the race and kept the faith. His words moved people who came across the post.

View the Facebook post below:

Randburg community pays tribute to Neo

People flooded the comments with love for Neo and her family on the school's Facebook page:

@ThapedFreddyMotshabi wrote to his daughter:

"You fought the good fight, you have finished the race, you have kept the faith. Now it's your time to rest. Daddy will always love you, Angela."

@JohannesKutoane said:

"Death be not proud. Losing a child is the most painful experience any parent could have. Yet God grants us comfort that we will see our loved ones on the other side. She has run her race, she has finished her course."

@BiancaLyros wrote:

"Condolences to the family and friends of beautiful Neo. May God comfort you and strengthen you through this difficult time."

@CurroAurora shared:

"From all of us at Curro Aurora, we wish you all strength during this difficult time. May her young soul rest in peace, and may her spirit always fly high. We are so sorry for your loss."

Rand Park High School's heartfelt message for the deceased learner. Images: @randparkhigh

Source: Facebook

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Source: Briefly News