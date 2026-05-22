Springboks icon Francois Pienaar and marathon superstar Eliud Kipchoge shared a memorable moment in Cape Town ahead of a major sporting weekend

The meeting between the two global sporting figures sparked emotional reactions online, with fans calling it a moment of greatness and unity

Kipchoge reflected on the power of sport to inspire hope and bring people together after his conversation with the 1995 Rugby World Cup-winning captain

Springboks legend and former captain Francois Pienaar spent time in Cape Town with Kenyan marathon icon Eliud Kipchoge.

Former Springboks captain Francois Pienaar in 1995 at the Rugby World Cup final with President Nelson Mandela

Source: Getty Images

The running great arrived in South Africa this week ahead of the Cape Town Marathon, which takes place on Sunday, 24 May 2026.

Kipchoge became the first athlete to break the two-hour barrier for the marathon distance. He achieved the historic feat during the INEOS 1:59 Challenge, clocking 1:59:40 in Vienna in 2019. The Kenyan star is also an Olympic champion and former marathon world record holder.

In a post shared on Instagram, Kipchoge posted pictures of moments spent with the former Springboks captain, who famously lifted the Webb Ellis Cup in 1995.

Eliud Kipchoge praises Springboks legend Francois Pienaar

Kipchoge captioned the post:

“Yesterday I had the great privilege to spend time with Francois Pienaar, the former Springbok captain whose leadership helped unite a nation and whose journey continues to inspire many around the world.

“We both believe that sport has the power to bring people together across cultures, generations and nations.

“We spoke about his legendary No. 6 jersey and the unforgettable moment he shared with President Nelson Mandela, a moment that showed the world how sport can unite people and inspire hope far beyond the field of play.

“Thank you, Francois, for the meaningful conversation and for reminding us that sport can be a powerful force for unity, hope and positive change.”

Springboks Legend Francois Pienaar Spotted With Marathon Great Eliud Kipchoge

Source: Getty Images

Fans react to Francois Pienaar and Eliud Kipchoge meeting

Fans flooded the comments section with reactions to the iconic sporting moment.

@comvrk wrote:

“Rugby v Running 🏉 v 🏃🏿‍♂️.”

@gerritlange commented:

“Two champs.”

@williamkabugeje said:

“Two great athletes who have set the world alight with their performances! 🔥🔥🔥🔥❤️”

@al_horse added:

“You are both legends! 🙌🙌🙌.”

@sedilopa wrote:

“🙌🔥❤️ The Great 6 and the Technician 😍.”

@suneolivier joked:

“This is one heck of a crossover episode 😂.”

@thesocialrunner_sa posted:

“Legends 🥹❤️.”

@mandisityumre added:

“Welcome to CT, Mr Kipchoge 🙌.”

@neopop.sa said:

“Both are legends, goosebumps all over.”

@sibongilemanganyi commented:

“Legend and legend ❤️.”

See the post below on Instagram:

Pienaar was recently honoured by the University of Johannesburg during a special ceremony held at the Auckland Park Kingsway Campus on Wednesday, 25 March 2026. The veteran rugby icon captained the historic Springboks side that won South Africa’s first Rugby World Cup in 1995, a triumph widely celebrated for helping unite the country during the post-apartheid era.

Pienaar made his international debut in 1993 and captained the Springboks in all 29 Tests he played as skipper. He became a symbol of unity and reconciliation, especially after former President Nelson Mandela famously wore his Springboks jersey during the 1995 Rugby World Cup final.

During his illustrious career, Pienaar also shared the field with former teammate Adriaan Richter, who recently made headlines after reportedly selling his 1995 Rugby World Cup-winning gold medal due to financial difficulties.

Rugby World Cup winner speaks on staying sober

Briefly News previously reported that former Springbok hooker James Dalton has shared an honest account of his life after rugby, revealing how he turned things around after years of struggle.

Dalton played with many Springbok players, including those on the 1995 World Cup-winning team like Francois Pienaar, Joost van der Westhuizen, and Os du Randt.

Source: Briefly News