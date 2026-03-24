Springboks Legend Francois Pienaar to Receive Honorary Doctorate from University of Johannesburg
- A former Springboks rugby captain is set to be honoured by the University of Johannesburg for his remarkable career and leadership
- He led South Africa to a historic World Cup victory and became a symbol of national unity and inspiration
- Beyond rugby, his lifelong contributions to education, youth development, and sport will be celebrated at the graduation ceremony
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A Springboks legend is set to be honoured by the University of Johannesburg (UJ) on Wednesday, 25 March 2026, in a special ceremony at the Auckland Park Kingsway Campus.
Former South African rugby captain Francois Pienaar will receive an honorary doctorate during the 2026 graduation series. The ceremony will take place at the Sanlam Auditorium.
Historic rugby career and achievements
The veteran rugby icon was part of the historic Springboks team that won South Africa's first-ever Rugby World Cup in 1995, a moment widely celebrated for uniting the nation and contributing to post-Apartheid nation-building. Pienaar made his international debut in 1993 and led the Springboks in all 29 matches he played.
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He was seen as a unifying figure in post-Apartheid South Africa, famously wearing the captain’s armband with grace during a time of national healing. Former President Nelson Mandela famously wore his Springboks jersey during the 1995 World Cup final, symbolising reconciliation.
He shared the field with players such as Adriaan Richter, who recently had to sell his 1995 winners' gold medal due to financial struggles.
See the iconic 1995 moment in the post below:
He also played alongside James Dalton, who squared off in a charity boxing match with another former Springboks front-rower, Ollie le Roux, on 16 October 2025 in Bloemfontein, reigniting their decades-long rivalry. Other players he played with include Joel Stranksy and the late Jooste van der Westhuizen. Richter is among several former players facing financial insecurity after retirement.
Watch the video below of Pienaar speaking on Siya Kolisi:
In 2023, he received the Oxonian Award for lifetime achievement (2023) for his contributions to sport and society. He has also been inducted into various rugby halls of fame and recognised internationally for leadership and sportsmanship.
Francois Pienaar's contributions beyond rugby
Ahead of the honorary doctorate and graduation ceremony, Professor Letlhokwa Mpedi, UJ vice-chancellor and principal, said that honorary doctorates represent lives anchored in integrity, courage, and sustained excellence. He added that as graduates enter new chapters of professional and civic life, they do so in the presence of individuals who demonstrate what can be achieved when education is matched with purpose.
He explained that this graduation season is not merely a celebration of qualifications conferred, but a powerful affirmation of knowledge in action and of the role universities play in shaping nations and advancing the continent.
Rugby World Cup winner speaks on staying sober
Briefly News previously reported that former Springbok hooker James Dalton has shared an honest account of his life after rugby, revealing how he turned things around after years of struggle.
Dalton played with many Springbok players, including those on the 1995 World Cup-winning team like Francois Pienaar, Joost van der Westhuizen, and Os du Randt.
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Source: Briefly News
Ncube Harrison (Sports Editor) Harrison Ncube is a sports journalist with years of experience covering African and global sports. He holds a Bachelor of Arts in Media Studies from the Zimbabwe Open University and previously worked at Sports Buzz (2018–2022), freelanced for Sports Journal (2023–2024), and contributed to Radio 54 African Panorama Live (2021–2023). He joined Briefly News in February 2025. For inquiries, reach him at ncube.harrison@briefly.co.za.