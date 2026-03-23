Springboks star Ethan Hooker had to step away from the Sharks’ match against Munster after his father passed away

Grant Williams honoured Hooker by dedicating his man-of-the-match performance and the team’s win to him

Fans and fellow players shared messages of support and sympathy for Hooker during this emotional time

A young Springboks star recently lost his father and was ruled out of the United Rugby Championship match played on Saturday, 21 March 2026.

Ethan Hooker breaks to score his first try during the Quilter Nations Series 2025 rugby international match between Wales and South Africa. Image: David Rogers

Source: Getty Images

The Sharks player, Ethan Hooker, who won the 2025 SA Rugby Young Player of the Year award, had to be excused from the team that faced Munster after the passing of his father, Craig Hooker, earlier last week. Players and coaches described the loss as a devastating personal blow for the young Springbok.

After the Sharks secured a 45‑0 win over the Irish side, fellow Springboks star Grant Williams dedicated the victory to Hooker following a man of the match performance.

"I was a bit rusty, but it was good to get out there. I think it was a powerful performance from the bench, and we needed this win after losses to the Lions and Bulls. It was also special for us. We know what Ethan Hooker means to this team and he lost his dad, which was quite emotional for us. We wanted to do it for him," Williams said.

The match also held personal significance for another Springbok star Makazole Mapimpi, who was playing in his 100th game for the KwaZulu‑Natal based club.

Ethan Hooker scores his team's second try during the Quilter Nations Series 2025 rugby international match between Wales and South Africa. Image: Dan Mullan

Source: Getty Images

Springboks fans mourn with Ethan Hooker

Fans took to Reddit to share messages of commiseration and condolences.

@Die_Revenant wrote:

"Awful for Ethan, better to be with his family now."

@DisplayThick4882 added:

"Poor guy. Will be an emotional time for him. I believe Andre went through the same. At least Ethan’s dad saw him play in Green and Gold."

See the post below on X:

Ethan Hooker’s rising rugby career

Hooker came through the Sharks’ youth system, featuring prominently in age‑group competitions before earning a senior contract. He made his United Rugby Championship debut for the Sharks on 7 January 2023 against Connacht. In 2024, he was a key starter as the Sharks claimed both the EPCR Challenge Cup and the Currie Cup, scoring in the Currie Cup final.

On the international stage, Hooker first represented South Africa Under‑20 at the 2023 World Rugby U20 Championship, scoring a try on debut against Georgia U20. He made his senior Springbok debut on 12 July 2025 as a substitute against Italy in Gqeberha. He later earned his first Test start against New Zealand in Wellington and scored his first Test try during the 2025 end‑of‑year tour match against Italy in Turin.

During his debut season, Hooker accumulated multiple caps and was nominated for the World Rugby Breakthrough Player of the Year award, reflecting his impact on the field and rising prominence in South African rugby.

Sacha fires back after ‘windgat’ claims

Briefly News previously reported that Springbok sensation Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu has fired a pointed response at critics who have branded him “arrogant” and “windgat”, turning the noise into fuel after another standout performance for South Africa.

Sacha posted a carousel of match moments on Instagram on Saturday, the very incidents that had dominated online chatter

Source: Briefly News