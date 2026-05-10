Mimi Mogale was caught on a viral video passing by Lekompo Shandesh, without greeting her

The clip caught Mzansi's attention, and some people trolled her for not doing the noble thing of greeting or acknowledging her

Shandesh and Mimi's relationship made it to the headlines, with a cheating scandal being thrown into the mix

Mimi Mogale passed by Shandesh without greeting. Image: Shandesh

Source: Instagram

A viral clip of Mimi Mogale passing by Lekompo hitmaker Shandesh had social media buzzing.

The former engaged couple had tongues wagging when their break-up turned dramatic, with allegations of a love triangle.

Mimi passes Shandesh without greeting

X user @NyakegoMaponya posted the clip with the spicy caption:

"Mimi seen just passing Shandesh like a stranger in public."

In the clip, Shandesh was seemingly conducting an interview when Mogale brushed past her and even held her to announce her presence.

Drama behind Mimi and Shandesh's break-up

News of their breakup first made headlines in March 2026, with Shandesh hinting at starting over.

"Don't be afraid to start over. Sometimes, that's where your real power begins. Go where you are valued and never cry for someone who can't even see the worth in your tears."

Meanwhile, also seemingly confirming their break-up, Mimi Mogale stated that she wishes she could remove herself from the chaos.

"The smartest move you'll ever make is walking away from the chaos you never should've entertained in the first place. Not every battle is yours. Not every mess is worth cleaning up. Protect your peace, and let fools play their own games."

Moments later, a cheating scandal erupted, with Mimi's alleged girlfriend dropping some serious files. A woman with the handle theselfmadebarb claimed she had a scandalous affair with Shandesh's fiancée, Mimi Mogale. "They pretend for the sake of the 'brand,' and I kept quiet."

However, she defended Shandesh from the trolling that followed, saying it was unfair.

"It's unfair that you guys are coming for Shandesh; I'm the one you should be coming for. I don't mind the names, I take full accountability."

Mimi Mogale passed by Shandesh without greeting. Image: Shandesh

Source: Instagram

Mzansi reacts to Mimi's video

This is what SA had to say:

@Prudence_bonga said:

"Maybe she was rushing somewhere mahn, she will come back and greet."

@JMapkay questioned:

"Beef? I believe they already saw each other before this video/ Is just us fans taking things to another level."

@NyakegoMaponya replied:

"No, I think it’s just awkwardness between exes, nothing much."

@laurenciamatlai joked:

"Mimi made sure that she passed there and even touch her."

Mimi's supposed ex apologises

In a previous report from Briefly News, Mimi's supposed ex-girlfriend sent a cheeky apology to her and her partner, Shandesh, after making waves with explosive claims about their relationship.

This came after the woman alleged that she had an affair with Mimi and further claimed that the Lekompo singer was cheating on her. Not convinced, Mzansi accused the mistress of using the couple for clout and trying to stay relevant at the expense of their reputations.

Source: Briefly News